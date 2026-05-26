Legends Sign Transylvania Standout and ROTC Graduate Luke Patton

Published on May 26, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







The Lexington Legends have announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Luke Patton for the 2026 season.

Patton, a native of Ashland, Kentucky, joins the Legends following a standout career at Transylvania University, where he helped lead the Pioneers to their second NCAA Regional appearance in the past three seasons. During the 2026 campaign, Patton appeared in 23 games, posting a 5-1 record with five saves and a 2.13 ERA across 38 innings while helping Transylvania capture the HCAC Tournament Championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament. He was also named First Team All-HCAC.

Patton recently completed the ROTC program at Transylvania and will be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army this fall as an Army Aviator. Among his military accomplishments, Patton was recognized as a Distinguished Military Graduate and graduated at the top of his class from Mountain Warfare School.

"We are excited to welcome Luke to the Lexington Legends organization," said Justin Ferrarella, General Manager of the Lexington Legends. "Luke represents everything you want in a player and person. He is disciplined, competitive, and an outstanding leader both on and off the field. We are proud to have someone of his caliber joining our organization."

Patton established himself as one of the most dependable arms on the Transylvania pitching staff throughout his collegiate career. In 2024, he posted a perfect 6-0 record with 64 strikeouts in 70 innings pitched while making 12 starts for the Pioneers.

Since 2023, the Pioneers have called Legends Field home, playing all regular season and postseason home games at the ballpark. With the two organizations located just minutes apart in downtown Lexington, the relationship has created a unique connection between professional and collegiate baseball while giving Transylvania student-athletes the opportunity to compete in one of the premier baseball venues in the Commonwealth.

The Legends continue the 2026 season this week at Legends Field. Fans can view the full schedule and purchase tickets by visiting Lexingtonlegends.com.







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