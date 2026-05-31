Ironmasters Even Series with Ducks in Lancaster

Published on May 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks on the mound

(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor) Long Island Ducks on the mound(Long Island Ducks, Credit: Jordan McGregor)

(Lancaster, Pa.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Lebanon Ironmasters (a.k.a. Lancaster Stormers) on Saturday night in the middle game of a three-game series at Penn Medicine Park.

Chris Roller drove in the lone run of the night for the Ducks with a 400-foot solo home run to right-center field in the eighth inning off Stormers reliever Kaleb Sophy. Ronaldo Hernandez added a double, while Alsander Womack and Jacob Robson each had a single and a walk.

The Ironmasters were led by Joseph Carpenter, who had three hits in the game, two RBIs and three runs scored. Nick Lucky finished with three hits, three RBIs, a run and a walk, while Jake Thompson added a solo homer, two RBIs and two runs.

Quinton Martinez (4-1) earned the win, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and three walks while striking out eight. Harrison Francis (4-1) took the loss, conceding four runs (three earned) on five hits and four walks in five innings with four strikeouts.

The Ducks and Ironmasters wrap up their three-game set on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. Fans can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today. Right-hander Michael Dominguez (0-2, 6.64) toes the rubber for the Ducks against Stormers righty Jason Bollman (2-1, 6.50).

Long Island returns home on Tuesday, June 2, to open a six-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Pat's Marketplace Tuesday and a Triple Play Tuesday at the ballpark. Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 723 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

Images from this story







Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.