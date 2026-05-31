Revs Turn the Tables with Biggest Comeback Win of Season

Published on May 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA: The York Revolution scored the final five runs including a three-run rally in the eighth inning to defeat the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 5-4 on Saturday night in front of 4,565 fans at WellSpan Park.

Coming back from down 4-0, it marked the largest comeback victory for the Revs this season to date, one night after losing a season-high five-run lead as part of a recent string of excruciating late-game defeats.

Playing as their alternate identity, the Big Dills as an homage to pickles, York began its comeback when Austin Bates drilled an RBI double to left with two outs in the fifth to make it a 4-1 game.

Two innings later, Nick Dunn slugged a solo homer to right center, his third in the last four nights, as the Revs shaved the deficit to 4-2 in the seventh.

The Revs made the decisive move in the eighth when Hagerstown called on reliever Jameson McGrane (1-1) for the second consecutive night. The right-hander threw 15 of his first 17 pitches for balls including 10 straight at one point, walking the bases loaded. Jacob Teter came through with a clutch two-run single through the right side to tie the game sending a boisterous home crowd into a frenzy. Following a pitching change, Brandon Lewis greeted closer Clay Helvey with a go-ahead RBI single to left for a 5-4 lead.

Shawn Rapp capped a tremendous effort from the Revs bullpen with his second save. Despite a leadoff single from Tyler Dearden and a one-out stolen base from pinch-runner Tyler Williams, Rapp nailed down the victory retiring Darick Hall on a foul pop up and Robert Brooks on a fly out to center as the Revs secured one of their biggest victories of the season, halting a brief two-game skid.

The York bullpen totaled four scoreless innings with just two hits allowed. Denny Bentley retired all six batters in the sixth and seventh innings, and Hunter Parsons (1-2) earned the victory with a scoreless eighth, striking out Jared Carr looking to leave the bases loaded.

Hagerstown built its lead as Hall brought home the initial run with a first inning ground out and Marty Costes added an RBI single in the fourth. York starter Rhett Kouba had allowed minimal damage until Brooks doubled the margin to 4-0 with a two-out, two-run homer to right in the fifth.

Hagerstown starter Connor Curlis struck out six of the first nine and retired his first 11 batters faced before Brian Rey (seven-game hitting streak) reached on an infield single with two outs in the fourth.

York improves to 19-16 with the win, now tied for third place at three games back in the North Division. Hagerstown falls to 20-15, two games back in second place.

Notes: York improves to 5-6 vs Hagerstown. The two teams will cap a stretch of nine head-to-head meetings in 12 contests on Sunday and will only play each other three more times the rest of the season with that series scheduled to be played in August. York has won eight of its last nine at home. The Revs improve to 16-10 in May with one game remaining in the month. York had been just 4-13 when the opponent scored first prior to Saturday's win. The Revs were just 1-11 when trailing after six innings and 2-10 when trailing after seven. It's their seventh comeback win of the season overall and their sixth last at-bat victory. Five of the last six games and six of the last nine have been decided in the final at-bat; York had lost the previous four last at-bat decisions and five of the previous six. Of York's last 11 games, eight have been one-run games and 10 have been decided by two runs or fewer. Of the eight games vs Hagerstown during that timeframe, seven have been decided by two runs or fewer and six have been one-run contests. Bates is now 7-for-13 with four doubles and four RBI over the past four games.

Next: The Revs will go for a series win on Sunday at 1 p.m. York has yet to name a starter while Hagerstown will send RHP DJ Johnson (1-3, 4.72) to the mound. The day's theme is RevsCon: All Things Pop Culture. It's also a Rookie Revs day presented by Northern Central Railway featuring a Player Meet & Greet, and it's Weis Customer Appreciation Day. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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