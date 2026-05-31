Martinez Baffles Ducks

Published on May 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Quinton Martinez fired seven shutout innings, and Joseph Carpenter went 3-for-4 with a homer in his return to the lineup as the Lebanon Ironmasters (Lancaster Stormers) walloped the Long Island Ducks, 10-1, Saturday evening at Penn Medicine Park.

With the win, the Stormers rebuilt a two-game lead in the North over York and Hagerstown.

Martinez (4-1) yielded three hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out eight. No Long Island runner reached third, and the lefty only had two runners on base at the same time once in his seven-inning stint.

Jake Thompson homered in the first for Lebanon, and Joseph Carpenter, in his return to the lineup after sitting out 31 days, connected in the third.

The remainder of Lancaster's offense was largely built on sloppy play from the Ducks.

With the score still, 2-0, Carpenter singled to center and Nick Lucky doubled to right off Harrison Francis (4-1) with two outs. With Marc Flores at the plate, Francis uncorked a wild pitch to score Carpenter. Ronaldo Hernandez fired wildly to the plate, allowing Lucky to score as well for a 4-0 lead.

Lebanon added five more runs in the sixth without the ball leaving the infield. Following an error, reliever Buddy Reed walked three consecutive batters. Bryan Shaw walked another, accounting for a second run, then drilled Carpenter with a pitch. Lucky rolled a grounder on the right side, but the Ducks left first base unprotected with two more runs scoring on the play.

Chris Roller spoiled Lebanon's shutout bid with a homer off Kaleb Sophy in the top of the eighth.

The Ironmasters will close out the three-game series against the Ducks on Sunday afternoon. Jason Bollman (2-1) will make the starter against Long Island's Michael Dominguez (0-2). Fans may follow the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 1:20.

NOTES: Thompson's homer extended his hitting streak to 15 and his on-base streak to 28...Jeremy Arocho singled in the seventh to stretch his hit streak to nine...Martinez has thrown 16 consecutive scoreless innings to take the league ERA at 2.25...Carpenter also homered in his final game before the injury...Matt Swarmer threw a scoreless ninth in his return.







Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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