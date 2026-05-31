Crabs Keep Mashing in 13-7 Win over Staten Island

Published on May 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (24-11) matched their longest winning streak of the season with a fifth consecutive victory following a 13-5 win over the Staten Island FerryHawks (6-29). The Blue Crabs have scored 33 runs through their first two games in the three-game series against Staten Island. Danny Bautista Jr. notched a second straight three hit game, adding three RBI, while Phillip Sikes went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, double, and two walks.

After scoring 20 runs in last night's win, the Blue Crabs continued to put runs on the board in the bottom of the first inning. With two runners on base via walks issued by Staten Island starting pitcher Brandon Haston, Danny Bautista Jr. drove a two-run double to right center field to give Southern Maryland a 2-0 lead.

The FerryHawks got a run back in the top of the second inning on an Oscar Santos sacrifice fly. Haston was more efficient in the bottom of the inning, retiring Southern Maryland in order to hold the Blue Crabs' lead at 2-1 after two innings.

The Blue Crabs offense went back to work in the bottom of the fourth inning, scoring six runs on seven hits and a walk. In the inning, Phillip Sikes blasted a 425-foot two-run home run and Bautista collected another RBI double as Southern Maryland retook the lead at 8-2.

Southern Maryland kept adding to their lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Sikes led off the inning with a double and he later scored on a throwing error by Staten Island shortstop Ian Yetsko. Viandel Pena connected on a two-run single to extend the Blue Crabs lead to 11-2.

After Blue Crabs starting pitcher J.P. Massey gave up a one-out single in the top of the fifth inning, Isaac Fix entered out of the Southern Maryland bullpen but he ran into some trouble. Santos and Yetsko hit back-to-back doubles to drive in three runs, trimming Southern Maryland's advantage to 11-5.

Massey worked around several tough situations to have an effective start for the Blue Crabs. Over 5.1 innings, he allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

The Blue Crabs' bats supported the pitching staff in the bottom of the sixth inning, getting two of those runs back. Carlos Rojas and Dylan Hoy hit back-to-back RBI singles to stretch the lead to 13-5 for the Crabs.

The FerryHawks scored two runs in the top of the ninth inning with a Nick Decker two-run single, but Blue Crabs relief pitcher Peyton Cariaco finished off a 13-7 win for Southern Maryland.

The Blue Crabs finish their three-game series against the Staten Island FerryHawks on Sunday, May 31 at Regency Furniture Stadium. First pitch is at 1:05 pm.

Every Sunday at Regency Furniture Stadium is Family Day. After the game, kids can take the field for Kids Run the Bases, presented by Raising Cane's, followed by player autographs for all fans. All kids participating in Kids Run the Bases will receive a certificate for a free combo meal from Raising Cane's. For tomorrow's game, all kids eat free (hot dog, fries, and a small drink!) To purchase tickets, click here.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs have been proud members of the Atlantic League since 2008, the third-longest tenured team in the league. With a proud tradition of success on and off the field, many players have found a home while playing in front of Crustacean Nation, the nickname for the Blue Crabs' avid fanbase. A host of former Major Leaguers have played for the Blue Crabs, including Chien-Ming Wang, Pat Mahomes Sr., and team legend Daryl Thompson. Many players have also made it to the Major Leagues after playing with Southern Maryland, including Isaac Mattson of the Pittsburgh Pirates. 2026 marks the 18th season of Blue Crabs baseball at Regency Furniture Stadium, where Clawsome Times Await.







Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2026

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