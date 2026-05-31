Crabs Sweep FerryHawks After 19-4 Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release







WALDORF, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (25-11) completed a three-game sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks (6-30) with a 19-4 victory on Sunday afternoon at Regency Furniture Stadium. The Blue Crabs scored 78 runs over their six wins this week against Staten Island and Lancaster. Brody Fahr paced the offense, going 4-for-5 with two doubles and five RBI.

Both starting pitchers, Kyle Virbitsky for Southern Maryland and Juan Fernandez for Staten Island, started the game well with two scoreless innings. Virbitsky blinked first in the top of the third inning, allowing a solo home run to Luis Atiles. However, the Blue Crabs offense backed him up in the bottom of the inning. They sent 15 batters to the plate, scoring nine runs on six hits and three walks. Ryan McCarthy and Fahr both hit two-run doubles in the frame as Southern Maryland took a 9-1 lead after three innings.

The FerryHawks tagged Virbitsky for another home run in the top of the fourth inning as Nick Decker blasted a two-run homer to right field. Phillip Sikes got one of those runs back in the bottom of the fourth inning with an RBI single to give the Blue Crabs double-digit runs for the fourth time this week and holding Southern Maryland's lead at 10-3.

The FerryHawks continued to plug away at the plate in the top of the fifth inning. An error by Fahr at second base allowed Brandon Wagner to reach base to start the inning. He later scored on a Josh Palacios RBI single to trim Southern Maryland's lead to 10-4.

Despite giving up a pair of home runs, Virbitsky still finished strong in his second start of the week. Over five innings pitched, he allowed four runs, three earned, on eight hits and two walks. He struck out four FerryHawk batters.

After Blue Crabs relief pitcher Rafi Vasquez provided a scoreless top of the sixth inning, the Crabs kept working on offense. A Sikes RBI single, Stephen Paolini sacrifice fly, and Fahr RBI added three runs for Southern Maryland, extending their lead to 13-4.

Vazquez pitched another scoreless frame in the top of the seventh inning, extending a league-long 17.2 scoreless inning streak to start the year. Southern Maryland's offense then batted around for the second time in the game, scoring six runs on seven hits. The Blue Crabs hit four doubles in the inning to extend their lead to 19-4.







Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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