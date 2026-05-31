Rockers Swept at Lexington

Published on May 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - The High Point Rockers and the Lexington Legends matched up in a classic pitcher's duel with neither team able to score through the first four innings. But after the Rockers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the seventh, it all unraveled behind a four-run Legends outburst leading to Lexington's 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

The loss drops the Rockers to 15-21 on the season while Lexington completed the three-game sweep to improve to 17-19.

High Point starter Yuhi Sako (L, 2-3) retired 10 straight hitters from the first through fourth innings before Xane Washington doubled to right to lead-off the fifth inning. After a sacrifice bunt moved Washington to third, shortstop Andy Atwood lined a double to right-center to give the Legends a 1-0 lead.

High Point immediately answered back as Ethan Skender blasted his third home run of the season to lead-off the sixth and tie the game at 1-1.

The Rockers grabbed a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh when Lexington starter Jimmy Loper (W, 3-2) walked Aidan Brewer to start the frame. Bryson Parks singled through the left side and Patrick Sanchez laid down a sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third. Brewer scored on a wild pitch from Loper before the righty retired the final two batters of the inning to escape any further damage.

Sako left with no outs in the seventh after allowing an infield single to Mikey Kane and a walk to Xane Washington. James Hoyt relieved Sako and the first batter he faced, Gabe Howell, put down a sac bunt was fielded by Patrick Sanchez but his throw to third was dropped for an error. With one out and the bases loaded, the Legends tied the game on a balk by Hoyt. Atwood then hit a two-run double to put the Legends up 4-2. Another RBI double from Tres Gonzalez gave Lexington a 5-2 advantage.

The Rockers went down in order in both the eighth inning against Anthony Quattrocchi and in the ninth facing Carson Lambert who earned the save.

The Rockers finished the game with five hits on the day to Lexington's seven.

After an off-day on Monday, High Point opens a six-game home series with South Division leader Southern Maryland on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Truist Point. Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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