Strong Colucci Start, Solid Pen Buoy Rockers

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers, bolstered by a solid all-around pitching effort, downed the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-2 on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

The Rockers held Charleston to just two runs on seven hits, both runs coming on solo homers, in evening the six-game series at one game apiece.

The Rockers are now 12-11 in the second half and 41-45 on the year. Charleston fell to 9-14 and 32-54.

"Just a solid all-around performance by our staff," said Rockers manager Jamie Keefe. "(Matt) Colucci (W, 3-4) really helped us out by going five and getting through their order twice. Charleston is a really good hitting club and Colucci did a nice job of holding them in check."

The Rockers jumped on top in the bottom of the second inning as Aidan Brewer singled, moved to second on a single by Ty Hubbard then scored on a throwing error by Charleston.

The Rockers extended the lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Alex Dickerson smacked an RBI double that scored Luke Napleton.

Charleston's James Nelson homered off Colucci leading off the sixth inning, prompting Keefe to bring in Brayden Matthews. Matthews went two innings and allowed just a single hit.

The Rockers scored four times in the sixth, utilizing a Braxton Davidson double, an RBI single from Brewer and a two-run triple from D.J. Burt. Three Charleston wild pitches also contributed to the Rockers outburst that left them with a 6-1 lead after six innings.

That lead grew to 7-1 in the seventh when Brewer singled, the third of his three hits on the night, moved to second on a wild pitch, took third on a Ty Hubbard single and scored on Burt's grounder to first.

Cornelius Randolph added a solo homer in the eighth off Dusty Baird before Jesse Hahn came in and closed the door in the ninth.

Brewer and Hubbard each had three hits in the game while Burt picked up three RBI. Davidson finished with two hits including a double. Charleston starter Josimar Cousins (L, 1-4) took the loss. He worked five innings allowed six hits and two runs while walking two and striking out six.

Thursday's game three of the series is slated for a 6:35 p.m. start at Truist Point. The Rockers will send righty Yuhi Sako (6-6, 4.57) to the mound to face Charleston's Keyvious Sampson (3-5, 5.92).

Rocker fans can follow the action live on DugoutTV.org or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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