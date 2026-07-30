Four-Run Eighth Propels FerryHawks over Ducks

Published on July 29, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 7-4 on Wednesday evening in the second game of a six-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The FerryHawks took a 3-0 advantage in the top half of the first inning, highlighted by a two-run home run to the opposite-field in left off the bat of Brandon Wagner against Ducks starting pitcher Michael Dominguez. The Flock got to within 3-1 in the hone half of the frame on Jorge Bonifacio's RBI single and cut the deficit to 3-2 in the second on Jacob Robson's run-scoring base hit versus Staten Island starter Anthony Quattrocchi.

Long Island tied the game at three in the fifth thanks to a Gavin Collins RBI base knock, but the visitors scored four times in the eighth to jump back ahead 7-3, highlighted by RBI base hits from Wagner, Alfredo Gonzalez, and Nick Decker, and a sacrifice fly off the bat of Andrew Semo. The Ducks got to within 7-4 in the ninth on Marcus Chiu's run-scoring single, but with the bases loaded and one down, Pedro Payano retired Bonifacio and pinch-hitter Chri Roller to close the ballgame out and notch his fifth save of the season and second in as many nights.

Neither starter factored into the decision. Dominguez allowed three runs on four hits in five innings pitched, walking two and striking out four. Quattrocchi gave up a pair of runs on three hits in three innings on the mound, walking four while striking out three batters. Juan Fernandez (1-5) earned the victory after allowing a run in two and one-third innings of work, walking and striking out two. Eddy Reynoso (1-2) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits in one inning of relief to go along with a free pass.

Collins had a pair of hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in defeat.

The Ducks and FerryHawks continue their six-game set on Thursday night. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). It will be a Bluebird Hardwater Thirsty Thursday at the ballpark. Right-hander Ryan Cardona (2-1, 3.42) toes the rubber for the Ducks against FerryHawks left-hander Bernardo Flores (0-3, 8.78).

Tickets to the game and all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on Dugout TV, powered by HomeTeam Network. Subscribe today.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 726 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from July 29, 2026

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