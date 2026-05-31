Legends Complete Sweep of High Point Behind Atwood's Big Day, Loper's Strong

Published on May 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY. - Andy Atwood drove in three runs, and Jimmy Loper delivered seven strong innings as the Lexington Legends completed a three-game sweep of the High Point Rockers with a 5-2 victory Sunday afternoon at Legends Field.

The win improves Lexington to 17-19 on the season and caps a 12-game homestand in which the Legends posted a 6-6 record.

After four scoreless innings, the Legends broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Xane Washington led off the inning with a double and later scored on Atwood's RBI double to give Lexington a 1-0 lead.

High Point answered in the sixth when Ethan Skender launched a solo home run to tie the game at one.

Lexington responded immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Mikey Kane reached base and scored on a two-out RBI double by Tres Gonzales, restoring the Legends' lead at 2-1.

The game turned in the seventh inning.

Washington and Gabe Howell reached base to begin the frame before Atwood delivered the biggest hit of the afternoon, ripping a bases-loaded double into the gap to score three runs and extend the Legends' advantage to 5-1.

The Rockers added a run in the top of the seventh, but Lexington's pitching staff shut the door from there.

Loper (4-1) earned the victory after allowing two runs on five hits over seven innings while striking out eight. Anthony Quattrocchi worked a scoreless eighth inning, and Carson Lambert struck out two in a perfect ninth to record his third save of the season.

Atwood finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two doubles, while Gonzales added two hits and an RBI. Washington scored twice and doubled as Lexington collected seven hits on the afternoon.

The Legends' pitching staff combined for 11 strikeouts and held High Point to just five hits in the victory.

The sweep of the Rockers gives Lexington wins in five of its last six games as the club heads back on the road.

The Legends will now travel to Maryland for a six-game series against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars beginning Tuesday night. While the Legends are away, Legends Field will host the first two rounds of the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament from June 4-6, welcoming some of Kentucky's top high school baseball programs to Lexington.

Lexington returns home on Tuesday, June 9, to begin a six-game series at Legends Field. Fans can follow all six games of the upcoming road trip live on Dugout TV.

For tickets, schedules, and the latest team news, visit LexingtonLegends.com.







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