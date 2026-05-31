Garcia, Dominguez Propel Ducks To Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Anthony Garcia went 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBI to support a combined four-hitter as the Long Island Ducks defeated the Lebanon Ironmasters (Lancaster Stormers) Sunday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

Garcia staked the Ducks to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with a single to the gap in right center that scored Jacob Robson from second. Garcia was gunned down on an 8-6 relay for the second out of the inning. Jason Bollman (2-2) walked Jorge Bonifacio, and Aaron Takacs followed with a double into the right field corner, sending Bonifacio to third and eventually home on a mishandled relay.

After Lebanon tied the game in the bottom of the second on a double by Tyler Robertson and sacrifice fly by David Smith, Garcia delivered again with a single up the middle plating Robson, who had tripled.

The Ducks continued to pull away with two more runs in the fourth on a single to center by Kole Kaler and sacrifice fly by Chris Roller.

Jake Thompson narrowed the gap with a leadoff homer to right in the bottom of the seventh. That was matched by Garcia's leadoff homer to right center in the next inning.

Michael Dominguez (1-2) yielded three hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. The right-hander walked three and struck out two.

The Stormers head to Gastonia on Monday for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night. Noah Bremer (3-1) will make the start for Lancaster against left-hander Ethan Lindow (3-1). Fans may tune into the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 5:55.

NOTES: Thompson's homer extended his hitting streak to 16 games and his on base streak to 28...Jeremy Arocho has hit safely in 10 straight...Ronnie Voacolo threw his fourth straight scoreless appearance, covering 7 1/3 innings...Andrew Schultz allowed a hit (and a run) for the first time since May 3.







Atlantic League Stories from May 31, 2026

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