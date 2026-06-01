Atlantic League Introduces Dugout TV

Published on June 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







NEW YORK - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB) today announced the launch of Dugout TV (DTV), a digital streaming network dedicated to live games, original programming, and storytelling from the world of diamond sports.

Available at DugoutTV.org, DTV provides fans worldwide with 24/7 access to live events and on-demand content through a dedicated streaming platform. Anchored by the Atlantic League and built around the shared traditions and passions of diamond sports, DTV brings together baseball, softball, and related bat-and-ball games under one global destination.

With live Atlantic League competition at its core, Dugout TV is designed to become a year-round hub for players, fans, historians, journalists, and creators who celebrate the sport in all its forms. More than two dozen content providers have already joined the platform, including Brooke Knows Ball, The Craftsman's Work, and Baseball America. Additional contributors, leagues, federations, and content partners will be announced each week throughout the year.

"Dugout TV is a meaningful step forward for the Atlantic League and for fans of diamond sports everywhere," said Rick White, President of the Atlantic League. "At every level and in every variation, these games share a common heartbeat. Our goal is to reflect that connection by bringing together professional, amateur, and international play in one accessible destination. We see tremendous potential in DTV's future."

White added, "We have a journey ahead to fully realize our ambitions, but the early response has been exciting. Dugout TV is built on the idea that every version of diamond sports has a place, and every player and fan belongs."

Dugout TV is powered by HomeTeam Live, which began streaming all Atlantic League games on Opening Day, April 21. The partnership provides the technical infrastructure for high-quality broadcasts while enabling the platform to expand as new leagues, organizations, and content creators join.

"Dugout TV is designed to grow alongside the communities it serves," said Tanner Goetz, Co-Founder of HomeTeam Live. "We've built a platform that can support everything from live competition to original storytelling while remaining accessible to fans wherever they are."

Beyond live games, Dugout TV aims to become a global gathering place for baseball, softball, and related sports. Programming will showcase the culture, history, craftsmanship, and personalities that define the diamond sports world, alongside archival footage, interviews, documentaries, and features exploring both celebrated and overlooked corners of the game.







Atlantic League Stories from June 1, 2026

Atlantic League Introduces Dugout TV - AtL

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