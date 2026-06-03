Boxcars Take Game One from LEX

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







In a well-attended Tuesday night game, the Flying Boxcars gave the 1,872 fans some great pitching to see. Despite giving up eight hits, the team only allowed one run to secure a 4-1 win.

Robbie Baker started on the mound and got off to a rocky start. A series of hits for the Legends led to a run before they stranded two in the first inning. Baker proceeded with six innings pitched, giving up six hits and the lone run. The most impressive part was his seven-to-two strikeout to walk ratio.

The opposition, Tyler Guilfoil, had a solid outing spoiled by an explosive bottom of fifth. He also put together seven strikeouts to two walks while giving up four hits and as many runs.

The Boxcars finally responded to Lexington's first inning run in the bottom of the fifth when Christian Rodriguez broke the no hitter with a single. The offense got rolling after that with a Jeffery Wehler walk, Jordan Peyton RBI single, Tyler Rutledge RBI single, Jared Carr sac fly, and Alex Isola sac fly created four runs.

Rutledge's single marks his first hit and first RBI in his first start with Hagerstown.

Although the Hagerstown offense went quiet after the fifth, the bullpen did its job to fight off the Legends. Trey Braithwaite, Michael Brewer and Clay Helvey combined for three innings, giving up two hits, no runs and striking out four.

With the win, the Boxcars advance to 22-15. Thanks to Gastonia beating Lancaster, the Boxcars are now tied for the top of the Northern Division as they look to take game two as well tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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