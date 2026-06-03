Thompson, Bauer Named ALPB Players of the Month

Published on June 3, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - Outfielder Jake Thompson of the Lancaster Stormers and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer of the Long Island Ducks have been honored as the Atlantic League's Players of the Month for April-May 2026. Thompson is the ALPB batting leader with a .405 average and has led the Stormers to the early lead in the North Division. Bauer authored just the ninth no-hitter in league history and set the Ducks' franchise record with 15 strikeouts.

Thompson, Lancaster's right fielder, leads the Atlantic League with a .405 batting average, 39 runs scored, 53 hits, 14 doubles, a .484 on-base percentage and a 1.187 OPS. He is currently riding a 16-game hitting streak and a 29-game on-base streak. He has a trio of four-hit games this season and 10 multi-RBI games. Behind Thompson's offense, the Stormers are 22-15 and tied for first in the Atlantic League's North Division.

Bauer, a 10-year Major League veteran and the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner, threw the third no-hitter in Ducks' history when he beat Lancaster 1-0 on April 26. Bauer went seven innings, walked one and struck out seven while facing just one batter over the minimum. On May 12, Bauer struck out 15 batters in a 6-3 win over Gastonia at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For the season, Bauer has made six starts, compiling a 4-1 record with a 2.43 ERA and 56 strikeouts to just seven walks over 37.0 innings of work. Despite missing the final two weeks of May due to injury, Bauer still leads the Atlantic League in WHIP, ranks second in ERA and strikeouts, and is tied for third in wins.

The Atlantic League is past the midway point of the first half of its season with Lancaster (22-15) tied for first place in the North Division along with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Southern Maryland (26-11) has a two-game lead in the South Division over the hard-charging Gastonia Ghost Peppers who, on Tuesday night, tied the Atlantic League record with their 15th consecutive victory. Gastonia goes for a record 16th straight win Wednesday night at home against the Lancaster Stormers.







Atlantic League Stories from June 3, 2026

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