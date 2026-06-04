Bates' Knock Sends Revs Home with Walk-Off Win in Another Big Comeback

Published on June 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): Austin Bates delivered the walk-off winner with two outs and two strikes in the bottom of the ninth inning as the York Revolution pulled off another big come-from-behind victory, 7-6 over the Charleston Dirty Birds on Wednesday night at WellSpan Park.

The Revs erased a four-run deficit for the second time in the last four games, matching their largest comeback of the year.

Trailing 6-2 in the fifth, the opening stages of the comeback materialized as York scored twice against Charleston reliever Riskiel Tineo. After being hit by a pitch to start the inning, Tomo Otosaka stole second with two outs, setting up a Brandon Lewis RBI single to center. After Brian Rey (10-game hitting streak) singled to right to keep the inning alive, Nick Dunn muscled a bloop RBI hit to right center as the Revs pulled within 6-4.

Rey clocked a solo homer to left in the bottom of the seventh to make it a one-run game at 6-5 on his fifth of the year.

Meanwhile, the bullpen was in the midst of another lockdown showing, allowing the comeback to take shape.

Aaron Holiday made his return to York with a scoreless sixth, and Hunter Parsons handled a scoreless seventh.

Shane Gray (4-2) worked a 1-2-3 eighth, and after allowing a leadoff triple to Shawon Dunston Jr in the ninth, retired the next three to leave Dunston at third base in a critical spot.

York had squandered an opportunity to tie the game after Jackson Ross' leadoff double in the eighth, but went to work against closer Lance Lusk in the ninth. Lewis ignited things with a base hit to left and Rey punched his own single into left to put things in motion. After a fielder's choice landed runners at the corners, Ross delivered the clutch game-tying single to right, plating Lewis to complete the climb back with the game tied at 6-6. Devonte Brown worked a walk to load the bases, and after falling behind two strikes, Bates came through with a liner up the alley in right center, scoring Dunn with the Revs' second walk-off win of the season.

The Revs held a brief 2-1 lead after an inning as Otosaka led off with a single and Andrew Ramirez doubled to left center in his first professional at-bat to put runners at second and third. Jacob Teter delivered an RBI ground out and Lewis drove a sac fly to center for the initial advantage.

Charleston took advantage of an uncharacteristic three consecutive walks from York starter Braden Scott as Dunston Jr capitalized with a sac fly to left and Jaylen Smith ripped his second RBI single in as many innings.

Yassel Pino connected on a homer to left leading off the third, and Narciso Crook got extended with a two-run opposite field homer to right with two outs in the fourth as Charleston's lead reached its apex at 6-2.

Scott finished strong with a 1-2-3 fifth, striking out two batters before the bullpen took over.

Notes: The Revs out-hit the Dirty Birds 12-7 and benefited from a season-high six stolen bases, giving them nine over the first two games of the series. Otosaka stole a Revs season-best three bags and now has 58 in his Revs career, moving into a tie with Troy Stokes Jr. for ninth in franchise history. Scott struck out seven in his five innings, as the lefty leads the league with 71 punchouts in 47.0 innings this season. York's defense played errorless baseball for the 11th time in the last 14 games and for the 19th time in the last 25 contests. The Revs' bullpen has gone four scoreless innings in each of the last three victories (three of the last four games) and has eight shutout innings with just two hits allowed in this series. Of York's last nine games, eight have involved lead changes including each of the Revs' last four wins which have all been comeback victories from multiple runs down. The walk-off win is the second of the season for the Revs who also enjoyed an instant victory on May 12 vs Staten Island on a Rey bases loaded walk. The comeback win is the Revs' ninth overall and first when trailing after eight innings (1-14). Rey's 10-game hitting streak is one shy of a Revs' season-best; Lewis had an 11-gamer and Teter also had a 10-gamer previously.

Next: York will go for a third straight win on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. as righty Chris Vallimont (2-0, 4.15) faces Charleston right hander Sammy Tavarez (0-1, 8.10). It is Ritmo de York presented by TEC Centro and World Cup Day. It is also a Hunger Free Thursday presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from June 4, 2026

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