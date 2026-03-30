XFINITY Boxcar Bookworm Nights Are Back

Published on March 30, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Today, the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars announced the continuation of their partnership with Xfinity from Comcast and the return of the Boxcars' summer reading program for the 2026 season.

The Boxcars Bookworm program is geared towards youth in Washington County and surrounding areas, promoting the continuation of learning throughout the summer months. The Boxcars are proud to partner on this initiative with Xfinity, one of the team's sponsors with a shared mission to help youth in the community thrive.

Season one of the Boxcar Bookworms program saw over 1,000 community members sign up, promote the continuation of learning through summer months, and earn free tickets to Hagerstown Flying Boxcars games.

To sign up for the program, participants must first fill out the required information at Flyingboxcars.com and print out their Boxcars Bookworm Bookmark. Youth can earn tickets by documenting up to four books they read throughout summer. Fill out the bookmark as you progress on your reading journey, and bring it to the Flying Boxcars' ticket office on the selected dates below to redeem your tickets (one children's ticket and one parent ticket). This year's Boxcar Bookworm game dates are:

June 16

June 30

July 7

August 4

Youth who complete all three reading dates may bring their tickets to the Xfinity booth on August 26th to earn a prize.







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