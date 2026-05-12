Boxcars Win Fourth Straight Series to Open Season

Published on May 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







After a pair of midweek losses, the Flying Boxcars fell behind 2-1 in the crucial series with the Long Island Ducks. A Mother's Day 8-3 win rounded off a weekend that added three to the win column. Hagerstown has now won their first four series this season.

The Ducks struck first in the top of the second inning off back-to-back doubles to start the inning. A Jackson Hauge triple equalized the match later in the inning before the offenses went quiet for a few innings.

Long Island tacked on two runs in the eighth inning, but it did not compare to the seven combined runs in the fifth to seventh inning for the Boxcars.

This explosive stretch started with a leadoff solo home run from Hauge, his second RBI of the day. One more run was tacked on by a corners covered double steal featuring Jared Carr and Jeffery Wehler.

The seventh inning padded on the Hagerstown lead featuring a few walks followed by a Tyler Williams three-RBI double.

The Ducks started to rally in the eighth bringing in two runs but stranded three on base to dwindle hopes of a comeback.

The Boxcars pitching took control of this game led by Eddy Demurias. Starting the game, Demurias went six innings only allowing a single run off three hits but struck out six batters. The Boxcars struck out 12 total batters in the game.

Jackson Hauge hit the two hardest legs of the cycle, but did not get the chance to complete it being walked twice afterwards. He finished the day 2-2 with two walks and two RBI.

Tyler Williams continues his heavy hitting trend with another monster three RBI hit with the bases loaded.

The Boxcars add insurance to their ALPB North lead. They will travel to Southern Maryland to take on a six-game series against the co-league-leading Blue Crabs starting Tuesday.







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.