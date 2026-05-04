Boxcars Take 4 of 6 at CWV
Published on May 4, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)
Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release
Charleston, WV - The Flying Boxcars took 4 of 6 at Charleston last week, improving their record to 8-4 on the season with a one game lead on the rest of the North division.
Scores:
Tuesday: 9-7 W
Wednesday: 9-5 W
Thursday: 14-2 W
Friday: 10-2 L
Saturday: 15-6 W
Sunday 7-6 L
Hagerstown's largest win of the week came on Thursday (14-2). It was the second largest margin of victory in Boxcars history. Alex Isola's 6-walk game was also a new Atlantic League record, set on Thursday night.
Top Performers:
Robert Brooks - R: 5, H: 10, RBI: 12, HR: 2 (1 Grand Slam)
Alex Isola - HR: 2, RBI: 12, BB: 13
Tyler Williams - R: 7, H: 9, RBI: 7, HR: 1
Jared Carr - R: 8, H: 10, RBI: 4, HR: 1
Jeffrey Wehler - R: 7, H: 8, RBI: 6
Hagerstown will take on the Long Island Ducks from May 5-11 at Meritus Park, in what will be the biggest series to date at Meritus Park. Entering the series, the Boxcars stand in sole possession of first place in the league, with the Ducks one game behind.
Catch all of the action this season on HTN.
Atlantic League Stories from May 4, 2026
- Boxcars Take 4 of 6 at CWV - Hagerstown Flying Boxcars
- 2026 Anthem Idol Competition Saturday, May 16 - Long Island Ducks
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