Boxcars Add Six to 2026 Roster

Published on April 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Hagerstown Flying Boxcars News Release







Hagerstown, MD - Mark Minicozzi and the Boxcars continue to fill out their roster, signing a number of bullpen arms, as well as a player/pitching coach.

Johnny Barbato will join the Hagerstown squad as a player coach, who will help develop Boxcars pitchers. Barbato began his career with the Padres organization in 2011, as a sixth round draft pick. In 2016, he made his first major league appearance with the New York Yankees, and would go on to represent the Pirates and Tigers at the MLB level. Barbato spent the 2024 season as a pitching coach with Mark Minicozzi's FerryHawks, before spending 2025 in Mexico.

"I'm really excited to have Johnny Barbato with us this season," said manager Mark Minicozzi. "He brings a wealth of experience as a former Major Leaguer and already has familiarity with our system after spending time with me in Staten Island as our pitching coach in 2024. His leadership, insight, and ability to develop pitchers will be a major asset to our staff."

Left handed reliever, Brennen Oxford, is set to join Hagerstown's pitching staff for the upcoming season. Over parts of two seasons with the FerryHawks, Oxford posted a 6-1 record with a 2.01 ERA across 17 appearances, leading to a contract purchase by the Minnesota Twins in 2025. One of the league's most effective relievers of the past two seasons will find a new home with the Boxcars.

"We're excited to announce that left-handed reliever, Brennen Oxford, is joining the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars for the 2026 season. Brennen had a strong 2025 campaign, beginning in Staten Island, before earning a contract with the Minnesota Twins within the first month of the season," said Minicozzi. "Brennen is a versatile, multi-inning left hander who attacks hitters. We're excited to have him as a key part of our bullpen this season."

Trey Braithwaite will join the Hagerstown bullpen for the 2026 season, coming off of a stellar season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association, in which he posted a 1.93 ERA, striking out 27 through 23.1 IP. Braithwaite began his career at Navy and West Virginia University, before he was drafted to the Reds organization, where he reached the AA level.

"We're excited to welcome Trey to our bullpen for the upcoming season. Trey is coming off an outstanding year with the Chicago Dogs, where he posted a sub-2.00 ERA and established himself as one of the more dominant arms in the league," said Minicozzi. "Featuring an upper-90s fastball and the ability to miss bats, Trey brings a power presence that should make an immediate impact in the back end of our bullpen. We're looking forward to what he'll add to our pitching staff this season."

Alex Mack will head to Hagerstown after spending 2025 in Staten Island. The St. Thomas Aquinas alumn has a strong independent ball resume, spending three seasons witht the New York Boulders, before heading to the ALPB.

"I'm excited to welcome Alex Mack for the 2026 season. Mack brings valuable versatility to the pitching staff, with the ability to both start and provide quality innings out of the bullpen," said Minicozzi. "Coming off a strong season in Staten Island, Mack has proven he can compete at a high level and attack hitters effectively. He is expected to play a key role as a middle reliever this season, giving the Boxcars a dependable arm capable of bridging the gap in crucial situations."

Thomas Kane, a University of Maryland product, will join the Boxcars' pitching squad, straight from the Nationals system. Kane was drafted to the Giants organization in 2023, out of UMD, and reached the A+ level.

"We're excited to have Thomas Kane join us this season. Thomas is a left-handed reliever who has had success in the Giants organization," said Minicozzi. "He features a low-90s fastball and has been especially effective against left-handed hitters over the past couple of years."

Recent Twoson alumn, Jordan Peyton, will seek his pro debut with the Boxcars. The All-CAA Honorable Mention posted strong collegiate resume, and has the chance to make an impact on both sides of the ball.

"We're excited to announce that Jordan is joining the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Jordan is a versatile middle infielder who also brings the ability to pitch, giving us value on both sides of the ball," said Minicozzi. "He is a Gold Glove-caliber defender in the middle infield and, after coming out of Towson University last year, is a player with strong upside and plenty of room to continue developing."







Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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