Ducks Down Dogecoin in Exhibition Action

Published on April 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release









Long Island Ducks infielder Austin Dennis

(Long Island Ducks) Long Island Ducks infielder Austin Dennis(Long Island Ducks)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the California Dogecoin 10-0 on Friday afternoon in the third spring training game of 2026.

Ducks scored three two-out runs in the first inning, highlighted by RBI singles from Gavin Collins and Aaron Takacs. Jacob Robson added a two-out RBI double to left-center in the second, and Juan Yepez launched a solo homer to left-center in the third to stretch Long Island's lead to 5-0.

The Ducks added their sixth run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly to center off the bat of Henry Kusiak. Three more runners dented home plate in the fifth for the Flock, courtesy of Caleb Roberts' two-run home run to right and a bases loaded walk by Austin Dennis. Freeport native Braylin Marine picked up an RBI single in the eighth to round out the scoring.

Ducks starter Ryan Sandberg tossed three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three. Michael Dominguez also pitched three scoreless frames for the Flock, yielding two hits with three strikeouts. Julian Minaya, Jacob Asa and Garrett Crowley each threw a scoreless inning in relief as well.

The Ducks retake the field on Saturday afternoon for their final spring training game of the year, also against the California Dogecoin. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 10:30 a.m. as part of the team's annual Fan Fest. Admission to the game is free for all fans. CLICK HERE for more information about Fan Fest 2026.

The Ducks open the 2026 regular season, presented by Catholic Health, on Tuesday, April 21, against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). Tickets for all Ducks games are now available and can be purchased by visiting the ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX or going online to LIDucks.com.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

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Atlantic League Stories from April 17, 2026

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