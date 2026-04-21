Juan Yepez's Contract Purchased by Dorados de Chihuahua

Published on April 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the contract of three-year Major League veteran Juan Yepez has been purchased by Dorados de Chihuahua of the Mexican League.

"We would like to congratulate Juan on this opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "He is a very skilled ballplayer, and we wish him the best of luck in Mexico."

Yepez was slated to begin his first season with the Ducks and 11th in professional baseball. He totaled four hits in seven at bats during spring training, including a pair of home runs, as well as five RBIs and five runs scord. The first baseman/DH spent three seasons in the Major Leagues, including two with the St. Louis Cardinals (2022-23) and one with the Washington Nationals (2024). In 166 MLB games, the Venezuela native totaled a .258 batting average with 20 home runs, 58 RBIs, 64 runs, 139 hits, 29 doubles, 28 walks and a .730 OPS. The 28-year-old split the 2025 season between Triple-A Rochester and High-A Wilmington in the Nationals organization.

Yepez becomes the first member of the 2026 Ducks to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. Eight members of the 2025 Ducks had their contract purchased, including seven by MLB clubs. Long Island was the inaugural recipient of the Atlantic League's Player Transfers Award after leading the league with 10 player contract purchases during the 2024 season.

The Long Island Ducks are entering their 26th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, have led all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance for five consecutive seasons, and have sold out a record 721 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).







Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

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