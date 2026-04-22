Lancaster Grabs Opener at York, 8-4

Published on April 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







The Lancaster Stormers unleashed a potent extra base hit attack on Opening Night at WellSpan Park and grabbed an 8-4 win over the host Revolution.

Lancaster clubbed three solo homers to grab the early lead and capped off the night with a two-run double, the fifth extra base hit of the game.

However, it was a quirky infield hit that produced the visitors' go-ahead run in the eighth inning.

Dawson Lane (0-1) issued two-out walks to Joseph Carpenter and Nick Lucky around a wild pitch that sent Carpenter to third. Pinch hitter Jeremy Arocho, signed earlier in the day, rolled a grounder off the pitcher's mound that spun away from second baseman Nick Dunn. Dunn reached for the ball and tried to stab at second base with his foot but was unable to maintain control as the lead run scored.

The Stormers struck for a run off Chris Vallimont in the first inning on a double steal by Jake Thompson and Tyler Miller. Tyler Roberton contributed a homer over the tall wall in left in the second inning. Thompson cleared the boards in right in the fifth inning, and Kevin Watson, Jr. hammered a solo blast to right center in the fifth.

York scored all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth. Noah Bremer had retired 11 straight heading into the inning, but Brian Rey greeted him with a leadoff homer. Walks to Jacob Teter and Brandon Lewis around an infield hit by Devonte Brown, chased Bremer with one out. He was relieved by Cole Patten, who surrendered an RBI single to right by Austin Bates that cut the lead to two. A wild pitch made it 4-3. Following a walk to Tomo Otosaka, Josh Day hit a grounder to short, but a low throw kept the Stormers from converting an inning ending double play.

Then, Robertson turned in the defensive gem of the night, robbing Dunn of a go-ahead hit with a diving catch toward the right field line to keep the game tied.

An RBI single by Carpenter into left field and Lucky's two-run double of f the left field wall capped the scoring.

Phil Diehl (1-0), the fourth of five pitchers for the Stormers, earned the win with 1 2/3 hitless innings.

The second game of the series will pit Lancaster right-hander Luke McCollough against York lefty Braden Scott. Fans may tune into HTN (Dugout TV), beginning at 6:25.

NOTES: Lancaster is now 12-9 in season openers with their second straight win...It was only the 20th time that the Stormers have defeated York in the regular season since 2022.







Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.