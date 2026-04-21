Lexington Legends Announce Opening Day Roster; Nic Laio Named Starter for Season Opener

Published on April 21, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends have officially finalized their Opening Day roster ahead of the 2026 Atlantic League season, as the club prepares to begin its 26th season as Central Kentucky's longest-running professional sports team.

The Legends will open the season on the road Tuesday night against the Charleston Dirty Birds in West Virginia. Right-handed pitcher Nic Laio has been named the Opening Day starter and will take the mound for Lexington in the highly anticipated season opener.

The 2026 roster features a strong blend of returning talent and new additions, giving the Legends a balanced and competitive group heading into the new campaign.

"We're excited about the group we've assembled," said Legends Manager Paul Fletcher. "There's a great mix of experience and hunger in that clubhouse. We're ready to get the season underway and see this team compete."

The Legends' full 2026 Opening Day roster is attached and available for media use.

Fans can also follow the Legends all season long on the new HomeTeam Network. Use promo code LEXEARLYB15 for early access and special offers.

The Legends return home for a three-game set beginning Friday, April 24 at 7:00 PM at Legends Field, featuring a postgame fireworks show presented by Lexington Clinic.

For more information on the 2026 season, including tickets, promotions, and group outings, visit www.lexingtonlegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from April 21, 2026

Lexington Legends Announce Opening Day Roster; Nic Laio Named Starter for Season Opener - Lexington Legends

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