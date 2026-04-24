Legends' Late Rally Falls Short in 9-8 Loss to Dirty Birds

Published on April 24, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, W.V. - The Lexington Legends mounted a late push but came up just short in a back-and-forth contest, falling 9-8 to the Charleston Dirty Birds.

Lexington jumped ahead early, plating three runs in the third inning before adding two more in the fourth to take a 5-3 lead. The Legends continued to apply pressure with another run in the fifth, but Charleston answered throughout the night, using the long ball to swing momentum.

The Dirty Birds hit four home runs on the evening, including a two-run shot from Shawon Dunston Jr. and solo home runs from Ariel Sandoval, Cornelius Randolph, and Yassel Pino. Charleston scored three runs in both the second and fourth innings to erase Lexington leads and take control.

Andy Atwood led the way offensively for the Legends with a standout performance, going 4-for-5 with a home run, four RBIs, and two runs scored. Brenden Dixon also provided a big swing, launching a three-run homer in the third inning to spark Lexington's early offense.

Charleston capitalized on key opportunities, while Lexington left 11 runners on base in the contest. The Legends also issued seven walks on the mound, contributing to Charleston's ability to generate offense.

Starter Simon Gregersen allowed six runs over four innings, with all four Charleston home runs coming during his outing. The bullpen worked to keep Lexington within striking distance, but the Dirty Birds added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings.

Trailing 9-6 entering the ninth, Lexington rallied with two runs to bring the tying run into play, but Charleston closer Jose Cruz was able to secure the final outs and earn the save.

Nic Paciorek was charged with the loss for Lexington, while Armando Vasquez earned the win for Charleston.

The Legends return home for Opening Weekend beginning Friday, April 24 at 7:00 PM. Opening Night is presented by Lexington Clinic and will feature a postgame fireworks show. Saturday night's game will include postgame fireworks presented by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. Sunday's 2:00 PM game is Family Fun Sunday, presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky, featuring postgame Kids Run the Bases.







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