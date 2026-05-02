Legends Edge Ducks 6-5 in Game Four Behind Kane's Big Night

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







Central Islip, NY - The Lexington Legends picked up a gritty 6-5 win over the Long Island Ducks on Friday night in game four of the six-game series.

Lexington struck first and built an early rhythm, scoring in three consecutive innings to take a 3-0 lead. Jackson Feltner delivered a key swing in the fourth inning with a solo home run, his second of the season, helping extend the advantage.

After Long Island battled back to even the score, the Legends answered immediately in the sixth. Mikey Kane came through with the biggest hit of the night, driving a two-run double as part of a 3-for-4 performance with three RBIs to give Lexington the lead for good.

Connor Wilford made the start for the Legends, going five innings while allowing three runs and striking out six. The Ducks chipped away late, pulling within one in the seventh, but Lexington's bullpen held firm down the stretch.

Nick Paciorek delivered two dominant, hitless innings out of the bullpen with three strikeouts, and Wilber Perez closed out the ninth to secure the victory.

Lexington totaled eight hits on the night, led by Kane and Feltner, while the pitching staff combined for nine strikeouts.

The Legends will continue their six-game road series in Long Island on Saturday night, as they face off against Trevor Bauer and the Ducks.







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.