Revs Endure Pair of Near Misses in Thursday's Twinbill

Published on May 1, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution came up just short in both games of Thursday's matinee doubleheader, falling 5-4 and 2-1 to the Gastonia Ghost Peppers at WellSpan Park.

York nearly pulled off a sizable comeback in the opener, battling back from down 4-0 to tie it.

Held scoreless through three by Peppers starter Connor Grey, the Revs went to work in the fourth.

Nick Dunn ignited the comeback with a leadoff double to left and Devonte Brown singled. That set up Brandon Lewis who laced an RBI double to left. Ben Blackwell added a sac fly, and with two outs, Tomo Otosaka singled up the middle to plate one more, bringing the Revs within 4-3.

Jacob Teter led off the fifth with a double to center, and Dunn beat a lefty-lefty matchup with reliever Nick Horvath on a game-tying single to right.

Gastonia answered by scratching across an unearned run that proved decisive in the sixth.

Jace Rinehart led off with a single to left center and took an extra bag on Brown's fielding error in center. Revs reliever Shawn Rapp (0-1) set down the next two, but a wild pitch brought Rinehart home with the go-ahead run.

York put two aboard in the seventh but Blake Brown induced a game-ending fielder's choice for his first save.

The day had gotten off to an ominous start as Nate Scantlin cracked a homer to right center on the game's first pitch, and Gastonia rallied for three more in the second thanks in large part to a series of seeing-eye grounders.

York starter Jack Nedrow finished strong with scoreless innings in the third and fourth, and Hunter Parsons entered from the bullpen to handle a scoreless fifth.

Hunter Gregory kept it a one-run game with a scoreless seventh, but the Revs ultimately dropped their first one-run decision of the season.

Pitching stole the show in the second game as Rhett Kouba (0-2) chucked a strong five innings for the Revs in defeat, exiting with a 1-0 deficit.

Scantlin homered in both games as his third inning shot onto the clubhouse roof in right field served as the only damage against Kouba.

York was unable to solve three Gastonia hurlers who combined on the first six innings.

Gastonia pieced together an insurance run in the seventh on Trendon Craig's infield single. Revs reliever Joely Rodriguez escaped a bases loaded, no-out jam without allowing any further damage, beginning with a strikeout of Scantlin who was ejected for arguing.

The Revs made a last ditch effort in the seventh as Brown was hit by a pitch to leadoff. Blackwell followed by crushing a deep drive to left center that appeared to have a chance to tie the game, but a strong wind from left kept the ball in the park as it went for the first out. Otosaka's two-out RBI single to left broke up the shutout, but McKinley Moore recorded a game-ending strikeout as the Revs suffered their second one-run defeat of the day.

Notes: York falls to 3-6 on the season after dropping the first three of their six-game series with the Ghost Peppers. They have yet to lead at any point in the series. The Revs are three games under .500 for the first time since 2022. They suffer a pair of one-run losses in the same doubleheader for the first time since June 24, 2023 at Frederick / Spire City. It's just the second time they've dropped two one-run games in the same doubleheader at home (also September 7, 2008 vs Long Island). Josh Mollerus handled a scoreless sixth out of the Revs bullpen on just four pitches, making his team-leading fourth appearance. Brian Rey picked up the Revs' first outfield assist of the year in the sixth inning in game two, throwing out Anthony Prato attempting to stretch a single from left field. Josh Day (3-for-4) totaled three of York's five hits in the second game.

Up Next: The Revs host the Ghost Peppers in the fourth game of the six-game series on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Promos include Give Local York, Panthers in the Park, Post-Game Inside-the-Park Fireworks presented by Give Local York & RKL, and D.F. Stauffer Exit Giveaway. RHP Nick Regalado (0-1, 11.25) squares off with Peppers lefty Ryan Hennen (1-0, 3.60). Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.