Contract of RHP Jack Nedrow Purchased by Toronto Blue Jays

Published on May 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release









York Revolution pitcher Jack Nedrow

(York Revolution) York Revolution pitcher Jack Nedrow(York Revolution)

(York, Pa.): The contract of York Revolution right-hander Jack Nedrow has been purchased by the Toronto Blue Jays. The team announced the transfer prior to Friday night's victory in High Point.

Nedrow becomes the second member of the 2026 Revs to have his contract purchased by a Major League organization. The move comes one week after LHP Jordan Morales went to the Chicago White Sox.

Nedrow came to York for his second professional season. The 23-year-old went 3-4 with a 3.59 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago of the American Association last season. That performance caught the eye of Revs manager Rick Forney who brought him to the Atlantic League this season to advance his career. The move paid off for Nedrow who after three starts with York is headed to a big league organization for the first time.

"We're extremely happy for Jack," remarked Forney. "He came here and worked hard and is deserving of this opportunity. It once again shows that our league is without question the best place for guys to be seen and get signed by Major League clubs. We're excited to see him advance his career."

Nedrow's journey is similar to that of Morales as both players landed with big league clubs for the first time in their respective careers in just their second pro seasons. Nedrow surpasses Morales as the youngest in Revs history in both age and professional experience to have his contract purchased by a Major League club. He becomes the 58th player in Revs history to have his contract purchased by a big league club in-season, and the duo marks the earliest the Revs have had multiple players sent to an MLB organization since 2013.

Prior to turning pro, Nedrow finished his college career at University of South Florida where he was named Second Team All-AAC after going 5-3 with a 3.75 ERA and the nation's seventh-lowest walks per nine clip (1.3) in 2025. The Murfreesboro, TN native transferred after three years at Division II Lee (TN) University where he was the Gulf South Conference Pitcher of the Year and a First Team All-American in 2024, going 11-1 with a 3.22 ERA. He combined to go 32-10 with a 3.82 ERA over his college career.

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Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

Contract of RHP Jack Nedrow Purchased by Toronto Blue Jays - York Revolution

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