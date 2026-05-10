Scott Has Record Night in Shutout Loss

Published on May 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







High Point, NC: York Revolution starter Braden Scott tied a franchise record for a lefty starter with 12 strikeouts, but the Revs were shutout for the first time in nearly a year, falling 4-0 to the High Point Rockers on Saturday night at Truist Point.

Scott (2-2) took the hard luck loss, going seven innings for the second straight start while allowing just two runs on three hits. His 12 strikeouts were one shy of the franchise single-game record shared by Chris Vallimont (2025) and Ryan Baerlocher (2007), while tying Chris Cody (2013) for the top mark by a lefty.

For the second consecutive night, York's starter held High Point without a hit until the fifth.

Scott was locked in after a pair of one-out walks in the first, striking out seven of eight batters including five in-a-row at one point while reaching double digits by the fifth inning.

High Point broke the scoreless stalemate in the bottom of the fifth as Troy Schreffler led off with a double down the left field line for the Rockers' first hit. A pair of productive outs brought him home as DJ Burt's groundout advanced Schreffler to third and Patrick Sanchez delivered a sac fly to left for the game's first run.

The Rockers followed the same script in the seventh as Luke Napleton led off with a double for just their second hit and Sanchez drove him in with a two-out RBI single to center to make it 2-0.

Alex Dickerson cracked a two-run homer to left against reliever Shawn Rapp in the eighth to provide insurance.

The Revs were unable to cash in against High Point starter Matt Colucci (1-0) who made his debut with five scoreless innings despite several hard-hit outs.

York threatened in the first with singles from Josh Day and Brian Rey, but a pair of hard outs including Brandon Lewis' drive to deep left short circuited the frame.

York had two more singles from Nick Dunn and Rey in the third, but those came after two deep line drive outs to start the inning and went for naught.

Both teams totaled just six hits; all six York hits were singles one night after bashing 10 extra-base hits in a blowout victory.

Only three Revs baserunners reached second all night.

Notes: The shutout is the first by the Rockers in series history against the Revs which dates to 2019. York has alternated wins and losses over the last nine games. Scott now has 36 strikeouts in 24.0 innings to begin the season. The Revs totaled 14 strikeouts as a staff, three nights after posting a season-high 15. Rey had three of York's six hits, his third game of three or more hits this season. York went a fourth consecutive game without committing an error.

Next: York will close the six-game visit to High Point on Sunday at 3:36 pm as RHP Chris Vallimont (0-0, 5.40) faces High Point's Matt Solter (1-2, 5.06). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 3:16 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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