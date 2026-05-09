Revs Rock High Point as Mikolajchak Shoves and Offense Erupts

Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







High Point, NC: Nick Mikolajchak allowed just two hits in seven innings, and the offense went off as the York Revolution delivered a beatdown of the High Point Rockers, 11-2 on Friday evening at Truist Point.

York's offense was keyed by a pair of big innings and 10 extra-base hits as part of the 16-hit attack.

After back-to-back full count walks to start the game, Mikolajchak quickly slammed the first inning shut with a pop up and a double play, beginning a string of 12 consecutive batters retired as he held High Point without a hit through the first 4.1 innings.

The Revs erupted for five runs in the third against High Point starter Yuhi Sako (1-1). Austin Bates ignited things with a leadoff single to left and Josh Day drilled a double off the left center fence. Nick Dunn opened the scoring with a sac fly to left as Bates scored and Day bolted for third, beating the throw from left fielder Ethan Skender. Brian Rey drilled an RBI double over the head of center fielder Bryson Parks, and Jacob Teter made it a 4-0 lead with a two-run homer to left, his fourth of the year. Brandon Lewis followed by blasting his seventh homer of the season, a tape-measure 423-foot bomb to left center as the back-to-back jacks made it 5-0.

Mikolajchak (2-0) maintained his shutout through 5.2 innings before Skender lofted a solo homer to left. It was one of just two hits allowed in a career-high seven innings as the converted reliever dominated in his third start.

MIkolajchak finished with a 1-2-3 seventh which included the second great diving play in as many innings by third baseman Ben Blackwell, a diving grab in left by Mike Rosario, and his career high-tying sixth strikeout of the night as he whiffed Parks on his 102nd pitch of the night.

The Revs turned it into a laugher with four runs in the seventh. Lewis smoked an RBI double down the left field line, Rosario (4-for-5) smacked a two-run double past third, and Bates ripped an RBI double toward the left field corner to make it a 9-1 lead.

Lewis (3-for-5) banged another RBI double to left in the eighth for his third extra-base hit of the night and league-leading 15th of the season.

Day hammered an RBI double to deep center in the ninth, plating Blackwell who led off the frame with his own two-bagger.

Hunter Gregory struck out two in a scoreless eighth, and Shane Gray closed it out in the ninth, allowing just an RBI single by Patrick Sanchez.

Notes: The Revs scored in double digits for the fourth time this season and their 16 hits tied their second most. Their 10 extra-base hits came within one of a season-high and their eight doubles came within one of a franchise record. The Revs' back-to-back homers marked their third set of the season as Lewis has been involved in all three. York has gone a season-high three consecutive games without an error. Rosario is now 8-for-17 with four extra-base hits and five RBI in the current series. Including last year's Championship Series, the Revs have won 12 of their last 16 games at High Point. The 11 runs matches their highest total in a game at Truist Point (7/3/23, won 11-6) and the 11-2 victory is their largest margin of victory.

Next: York (7-9) will square off with High Point (9-7) twice more in the six-game series, looking to gain a leg up on Saturday night having split the first four. The Revs will send lefty Braden Scott (2-1) to the mound against Rockers signee Matt Colucci at 6:35 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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