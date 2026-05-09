Legends Drop Friday Night Matchup to Lancaster, 8-2

Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends fell to the Lancaster Stormers, 8-2, on Friday night at Legends Field as Lancaster used a four-home run performance to pull away late.

Lancaster opened the scoring in the third inning on a solo home run from Marc Flores, but the Legends had struck first in the second inning when Jackson Feltner came around to score to give Lexington an early advantage.

The Stormers regained control in the middle innings, taking the lead for good in the fifth on a two-run home run from Jalen Battles to make it 3-1. Lancaster added two more in the sixth inning and continued to create separation in the eighth with back-to-back home runs from Tyler Miller and Joe DeLuca, pushing the lead to 7-2.

Lexington showed flashes offensively, highlighted by a strong night from Ronnie Dawson, who went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in the sixth inning-his first of the season. Mikey Kane added two hits and an RBI, while Feltner chipped in with a hit and a run scored.

On the mound, Connor Wilford (1-1) was tagged with the loss despite striking out seven over six innings of work. The right-hander allowed five runs on seven hits, including two home runs. Simon Gregersen and Rayne Supple combined to allow three runs over the final three innings.

Lancaster starter Noah Bremer (1-1) earned the win, tossing seven innings and allowing just two runs on six hits while striking out five.

With the loss, the Legends fall back to 8-8 on the season and will look to bounce back Saturday night at Legends Field during Paris/Bourbon County Night, featuring a special jersey release and postgame fireworks. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM.







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