York Bats Pound Rockers

Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, NC - An explosive offensive performance from York powered the Revolution to a 11-2 victory over the Rockers Friday night in front of a crowd of 2,303 at Truist Point.

The Rockers were limited to just two runs on five hits in the ballgame, thanks in large part to a dominant outing from York starter Nick Mikolajchak. The right-hander carved through the High Point lineup across seven impressive innings, allowing just two hits and one run while striking out six in a commanding performance.

Yuhi Sako (L, 1-1) got the start for the Rockers and battled through five innings of work, allowing five runs on eight hits while working around traffic throughout the outing.

York broke the ice in a big way in the third inning, sending all nine batters to the plate in a massive offensive frame. Nick Dunn plated the game's first run with a sacrifice fly before a Brian Rey double stretched the lead to 2-0. Moments later, two of the league's premier power bats delivered, as Jacob Teter and Brandon Lewis launched back-to-back home runs to extend the Revolution advantage. For Lewis, the homer was his fifth of the series so far.

Ethan Skender stayed hot at the dish, launching a solo home run into Blessing Park to account for High Point's first run. The blast extended Skender's consecutive games with an RBI streak to six. He had two hits on the night,

The Revolution erupted again in the seventh inning with a four -un frame that put the game out of reach. York's pitching staff was stellar all night, compared to the Rockers offense which struggled, only tallying five hits.

Six of York's nine starters recorded an RBI in the offensive outburst, highlighted by Mike Rosario's best performance of the season as he went 4 for 5 with two RBIs. Teter and Lewis added to the attack, each collecting three hits.

The Rockers did not go quietly, stringing together a handful of late hits and pushing across a run in the ninth on a Patrick Sanchez pinch single.

High Point falls to 9-7 as York improves to 7-9. Game five of this six-game set is slated to start at 6:35 pm, Saturday at Truist Point. Rockers will send the newcomer, righty Matt Colucci (0-0) to the mound to face off against York's southpaw Braden Scott (2-1). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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