Power Show Evens Series

Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Lancaster took playing the Lexington Legends' alternate identity, the Bourbon Barrels, seriously on Friday night.

It was Lancaster's lineup serving the shots with a season-high four home runs in an 8-2 victory at Legends Field.

Marc Flores opened the salvo with a mammoth drive to right field, his first long ball of the season, tying the score at 1-1 in the top of the third.

Jalen Battles delivered the second belt off Connor Wilford (1-1), a two-run homer to left in the fifth, following Flores' one-out double. It was also the first blast of the season for the Lancaster shortstop.

The Stormers continued to pull away in the sixth, this time without a ball leaving the yard. Tyler Miller led off with a single to left center that bounced past Tres Gonzalez, who was charged with an error. Joe DeLuca cracked a double inside the first base bag for an RBI double and a 4-1 lead. A wild pitch would later score DeLuca with Lancaster's fifth run.

Miller and DeLuca added back-to-back jolts in the eighth inning, and Miller capped the scoring with an RBI double to left in the ninth.

Lancaster veteran Noah Bremer (1-1) stymied the Bourbon Barrels for seven innings. He allowed three straight singles in the second and a homer to Ronnie Dawson in the sixth. Overall, the right-hander yielded six hits while walking two and striking out five in his second straight quality start.

Cole Patten finished off the night for the Stormers, retiring six of the seven batters he faced, needing only 19 pitches to perform the feat.

The Stormers will send Alex Garbrick (0-0) to the mound on Saturday evening against lefty Peyton Glavine (0-1), the son of Hall of Fame southpaw, Tom Glavine. Fans may tune into the action on HomeTeam Network/Dugout TV, starting at 6:50.

NOTES: Bremer's win was his 21st as a Stormer...He added five strikeouts to his career totals and has now whiffed 280 in the ALPB...Jake Thompson lost an eight-game hitting streak, striking out four times and drawing a four-pitch walk in the ninth...DeLuca has hit safely in seven straight and nine of ten...Miller took the club lead with 17 RBI...The 2:17 time of game was the Stormers fastest this year...Only three walks were issued.







Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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