Dixon Launches League-Leading 7th Homer, Legends Fall 6-2 to Lancaster

Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - Brenden Dixon delivered another statement swing on Thursday night, crushing a 439-foot home run-his league-leading seventh of the season-but the Lexington Legends fell to the Lancaster Stormers, 6-2, at Legends Field. With the loss, Lexington moves to 8-7 on the year.

Lancaster set the tone early, scoring four runs in the top of the first inning and never looking back. The Stormers added a run in the third and one more in the ninth to secure the win.

Tyler Guilfoil (0-1) took the loss for Lexington, allowing five runs on eight hits over four innings while striking out six. The Legends bullpen helped keep things in check the rest of the way, as Jack Lynch, Nick Paciorek, and Kaleb Sophy combined to allow just one run across the final five innings.

Dixon provided the highlight of the night in the fifth inning, launching a towering 439-foot solo shot to dead center. The blast marked his third consecutive game with a home run and pushed his total to a league-best seven on the season, continuing an impressive early stretch at the plate. Dixon finished 2-for-5 with an RBI.

Lexington added its second run in the sixth inning when Andy Atwood drove in Weston Eberly with an RBI single, but the offense was unable to capitalize further, stranding 10 runners on base.

Lancaster's bullpen sealed the game late, with Andrew Schultz (2-0) earning the win after striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings.

The Legends will look to bounce back as the series continues tomorrow at Legends Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00pm as the Legends will debut their new Bourbon Barrel uniforms.

For tickets and more information, visit lexingtonlegends.com.







Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.