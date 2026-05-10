Dixon Homers Twice, Rock Streak Hits 11 as Legends Win, 10-4

Published on May 9, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Legends broke it open early and never looked back, defeating the Lancaster Stormers 10-4 on Saturday night at Legends Field.

Lexington wasted no time jumping on the scoreboard, plating three runs in the first inning behind a two-run blast from Brenden Dixon. The Legends continued to apply pressure throughout the night, scoring in five different innings and finishing with 13 hits in the win.

Dixon led the offensive surge with a dominant performance, going 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBIs, and two walks. His second home run of the night came in the third inning, giving him nine home runs on the season, which leads the Atlantic League.

Dylan Rock remained locked in at the plate, going 2-for-5 with two RBIs while extending his hitting streak to 11 games.

Mikey Kane added a big night offensively as well, collecting three hits including a two-run home run in the sixth inning and driving in three runs. Gabe Howell chipped in with a pair of hits, including a triple, while Weston Eberly scored twice in the victory.

On the mound, Peyton Glavine earned the win after delivering five strong innings, allowing just one run while striking out five. Jack Lynch followed with two innings of relief, and Nick Paciorek closed out the game by tossing the final two innings to secure the win.

Lancaster made things interesting late with a three-run ninth inning, highlighted by a Marc Flores home run, but the early deficit proved too much to overcome.

With the win, the Legends improve to 9-8 on the season and continue to build momentum as they push through the series against Lancaster.

The Legends return to Legends Field tomorrow afternoon to wrap up the series, with first pitch scheduled for 2:00 PM. Sunday is Family Fun Day presented by the YMCA of Central Kentucky, with kids and moms invited to run the bases postgame courtesy of Kentucky Urgent Care.







Atlantic League Stories from May 9, 2026

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