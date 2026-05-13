Dixon's Grand Slam, League-Leading 10th Homer Powers Legends Past Charleston

Published on May 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Brenden Dixon delivered the biggest swing of the night Tuesday, crushing a grand slam for his league-leading 10th home run of the season as the Lexington Legends rolled past the Charleston Dirty Birds 9-5 at GoMart Ballpark.

The Legends broke the game open in the second inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs. Jackson Feltner started the scoring with a two-run home run before Dixon launched a towering grand slam to left field, giving Lexington a commanding 7-0 advantage early in the contest.

Dixon finished the night with four RBIs and now leads the Atlantic League with 10 home runs on the season.

Gabe Howell continued his strong offensive stretch, going 3-for-4 with a double, RBI, and stolen base, while Feltner added two RBIs in the win. Jerry Huntzinger scored twice and stole a base as the Legends improved to 10-9 on the year.

On the mound, Nic Laio earned the win after tossing seven innings, allowing four runs while striking out six. Zach Leban worked a scoreless eighth inning before Carson Lambert closed out the game in the ninth.

Charleston attempted to rally throughout the night, but Lexington's explosive second inning proved to be the difference.

The Legends and Dirty Birds continue their six-game series on Wednesday night in Charleston. Lexington returns home to Legends Field on Monday, May 19th to begin a new homestand.

Fans can stream every Lexington Legends game all season long, both home and away, on DugoutTV through HomeTeam Network by visiting app.hometeamlive.com/leagues/196.







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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