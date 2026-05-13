High Point Hangs On Through Crazy Finish

Published on May 12, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







Until Tuesday night, the Lancaster Stormers had been deadly with the bases loaded. In the series opener against the High Point Rockers, the big hit would not come for the host club.

Lancaster loaded the bases with nobody out in the eighth and had runners at second and third with one out in the ninth but scored only one run each time, falling to High Point, 5-3, at Penn Medicine Park.

With the loss, the Stormers remained two games behind Hagerstown in the North race.

Two solo homers by Max Viera and another by Braxton Davidson helped High Point build the 5-1 lead for David Hess (1-0).

Jake Thompson and Tyler Miller singled to open the bottom of the eighth, and Joe DeLuca walked to load the bags with none gone against Xander Hamilton. Nick Lucky struck out for the first out before the Stormers picked up a run when Tyler Robertson was awarded first base on catcher's interference. Hamilton rallied to get Marc Flores on a foul pop up to third and struck out Scott Kelly looking to end the threat.

Alec Barger fanned Jalen Battles to start the ninth and went to 3-2 on Jeremy Arocho before leaving with an injury. Daniel Blair completed the walk, which was charged to Barger. Thompson doubled to right, bringing Miller to the plate as the tying run. The third baseman rolled out up the first base line to drive home a run. DeLuca again walked, giving Lucky a second opportunity. Blair won the battle, striking out the Lancaster center fielder on a full count pitch to end the game

Luke Albright (1-2) yielded four hits and three runs in 4 1/3 innings to take the loss.

Lancaster sends southpaw Quinton Martinez (1-1) to the plate against right-hander Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-1). Fans may tune into HTN/Dugout TV, starting at 6:35.

NOTES: Miller's eighth inning single extended his night game hitting streak to 14...Thompson had Lancaster's second four-hit game of the season...Lancaster pitching struck out 12...







Atlantic League Stories from May 12, 2026

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