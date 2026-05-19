Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health Introduce 'Babies and Baseball'

Published on May 19, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







(Lancaster, PA): The Lancaster Stormers and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health (LG Health) are teaming up on a new 'Babies and Baseball' initiative.

The program will ensure that every baby born receives a co-branded onesie that says "Newest Stormers Fan". Along with the onesie, each newborn baby and their family will receive a gift bag with a certificate and 4 vouchers to be used at any Stormers game.

The Stormers and their mascot, Cylo, will be delivering these onesies/gift bags to LG Health Women's and Babies Hospital on Thursday, May 28 at noon. There will be 4,000 onesies and gift bags delivered.

"We are very excited to finally launch Babies and Baseball in collaboration with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health. This program is a fun and meaningful way to celebrate new life while also introducing them to the excitement of Stormers baseball!", said Alexandra Bunn, Stormers Vice President / Assistant General Manager.

The Stormers and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health are looking forward to this new aspect of their partnership and are excited to welcome new Stormers fans to the world!







Atlantic League Stories from May 19, 2026

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