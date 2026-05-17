All Bright In Lancaster

Published on May 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lancaster Stormers News Release







A rematch of Tuesday's series opener between David Hess and Luke Albright produced a true gem at Penn Medicine Park on Sunday afternoon.

Albright fired eight innings of one-hit baseball, outdueling Hess, 1-0, as the Lancaster Stormers captured their fifth straight from the visiting High Point Rockers.

The win vaulted the Stormers into sole possession of first place in the Atlantic League's North Division. Lancaster is 14-4 in its last 18 games.

Albright (2-2) yielded a two-out single to Alex Dickerson in the top of the first and walked a batter in each of the next two innings. He went on to retire 15 consecutive Rockers in one stretch until issuing a one-out walk to Patrick Sanchez in the eighth.

Along the way, Albright fanned 12 High Point batters, coming up one punchout short of the franchise record. The Indiana native struck out the side after a leadoff walk to Bryson Parks in the second. He also got the side in order on 11 pitches in the top of the fourth.

It took a total of 110 pitches to get Albright through his eight innings.

Hess (1-1) was nearly as brilliant. Tuesday's winning pitcher was bruised only in the fourth inning when Jeremy Arocho lined a leadoff single into right center. Arocho stole second. Jake Thompson rolled a grounder to third, advancing Arocho to third.

High Point tightened its infield, but Tyler Miller ruined the strategy by smashing a double inside the first base bag and into the right field corner for the game's only tally.

Hess finished seven innings on four hits and two walks. He fanned six in the losing effort.

Phil Diehl racked up the staff's 13th strikeout, getting pinch hitter Max Viera to open the ninth. Alex Dickerson lined a single off the wall in right field to put the tying run on base, but strikeout number 14 came with Diehl facing Braxton Davidson.

Andrew Schultz was summoned to face the right-handed hitting Parks and put him away looking for the season-high 15th strikeout. Schultz earned his second save.

Lancaster will open a six-game series at Staten Island Tuesday morning with Quinton Martinez (2-1) on the mound. Fans may tune into the game on HTN/Dugout TV, starting at 10:25.

NOTES: Three different Stormers have fanned 13 in a game in franchise history...Arocho has hit safely in eight straight games, tying the team's season high...He was 13-for-25 in the High Point series...Thompson was 12-for-22...Diehl threw his fifth straight scoreless outing, covering 3 2/3 innings...Schultz has 21 strikeouts in 10 innings of work...Catcher Joe DeLuca will miss the road trip with a hand injury.







Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.