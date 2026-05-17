Dixon's Late Heroics Not Enough as Dirty Birds Walk off Legends, 7-5

Published on May 17, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - Brenden Dixon delivered what appeared to be a game-winning swing in the top of the ninth inning on Saturday night, but the Charleston Dirty Birds answered in the bottom half to walk off the Lexington Legends, 7-5, at GoMart Ballpark.

With the loss, Lexington falls to 11-12 on the season.

Trailing 4-2 entering the ninth, the Legends mounted a dramatic rally against Charleston reliever Eduardo Herrera. After Ryan McCarthy reached base and Andy Atwood singled, Dixon crushed a go-ahead three-run home run with two outs to give Lexington a 5-4 lead. The blast was Dixon's league-leading 12th home run of the season and gave him 29 RBIs on the year.

Charleston responded immediately in the bottom of the inning. After loading the bases, Carlos De La Cruz delivered a walk-off three-run homer off Lexington reliever Wilber Perez to seal the victory for the Dirty Birds.

Despite the heartbreaking finish, Lexington received another outstanding outing from starting pitcher Peyton Glavine. The left-hander fired five shutout innings, allowing just four hits while striking out seven batters to lower his ERA to 2.12 on the season.

The Legends struck first in the fifth inning when Andy Atwood lined an RBI single to score Weston Eberly. Charleston answered with a four-run sixth inning to take a 4-1 lead before Lexington chipped away with another run in the seventh.

Atwood finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, while Dixon led the offense by going 2-for-5 with three RBIs. Xane Washington also stole a base for Lexington.

Eduardo Herrera earned the win for Charleston despite surrendering the ninth-inning lead, while Perez was charged with the loss.

The Legends and Dirty Birds conclude their six-game series on Sunday afternoon in Charleston. First pitch is scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

Lexington then returns home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 19th for a pivotal six-game series against the first place Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Fans can stream every Legends game all season long, both home and away, on HomeTeam Network.







Atlantic League Stories from May 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.