Guilfoil Fans 10 as Legends Power Past Dirty Birds 9-4

Published on May 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

Lexington Legends News Release







CHARLESTON, WV - The Lexington Legends broke out offensively on Wednesday night, pounding out 10 hits and riding a dominant outing from Lexington native Tyler Guilfoil to a 9-4 victory over the Charleston Dirty Birds at GoMart Ballpark.

With the win, the Legends improved to 11-10 on the season, moved into a tie for second place in the division, and took a 2-1 lead in the six-game series against Charleston.

Lexington wasted no time getting on the board in the opening inning. Kentucky native and Morehead State alumnus Jackson Feltner launched a two-run home run to right field, his sixth homer of the season, giving the Legends an early 2-0 lead. Ronnie Dawson later added an RBI groundout in the inning to push the advantage to 3-0.

The Legends added another run in the third inning when Brenden Dixon lifted a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Jerry Huntzinger to make it 4-0.

Charleston answered in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run homer from Yassel Pino, but Lexington quickly responded with its biggest inning of the night in the fifth.

Huntzinger led off with a double before Dawson and Feltner followed with back-to-back RBI doubles. Ryan McCarthy then ripped a two-run double into the gap, extending the Lexington lead to 8-2.

Dixon continued his hot night at the plate in the seventh inning with a two-out RBI double, finishing the evening 2-for-3 with three RBIs.

Huntzinger set the tone offensively for Lexington, going 3-for-5 with three runs scored and two stolen bases. Feltner finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and his sixth home run of the season, while McCarthy added two RBIs and Dawson drove in one.

On the mound, Guilfoil turned in his strongest start of the season. The former Lafayette High School standout struck out 10 batters across seven innings, allowing just three hits and three earned runs while earning his first win of the year. Guilfoil threw 104 pitches and generated swing-and-miss stuff throughout the night.

Nick Paciorek worked the eighth inning and Wilber Perez closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth.

Charleston managed just five hits in the loss, with all four runs coming via the long ball.

The Legends and Dirty Birds will continue their six-game series on Friday night in Charleston. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM as Lexington looks to build on its series advantage.

The Legends will then return home to Legends Field on Tuesday, May 19th for a pivotal six-game series against the first-place Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

Fans can stream every Lexington Legends game all season long, both home and away, on DugoutTV through HomeTeam Network by visiting HomeTeam Network.







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