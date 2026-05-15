Revs Dominate FerryHawks Twice in Front of Record Crowd

Published on May 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): The York Revolution swept a doubleheader against the Staten Island FerryHawks, winning 17-4 and 8-5 on Thursday in front of 6,466 fans at WellSpan Park, a franchise record for any home day game, on Baseball in Education Day in York.

The Revs scored in every inning in the opener, tallying their second-highest run total of the year while matching a season-high with 21 hits, a top-ten mark in franchise history.

Brandon Lewis got the party started with a two-out RBI single to left in the bottom of the first, plating Mike Rosario who hustled out a double to keep the inning alive.

The Revs stacked back-to-back big innings with six in the second and five more in the third, quickly turning it into a blowout.

Jackson Ross (4-for-4) led off the home second with a homer over the left field foul pole. Austin Bates blooped a two-run single to center chasing Staten Island starter Darrien Ragins (0-1) after nine batters faced. Bates later scored on a passed ball, Jacob Teter added a sac fly, and Ross brought home another on an infield single.

Brian Rey drove in a run on a groundout in the third and Ben Blackwell drilled an RBI double to right center. Lewis picked up another RBI on a triple past a diving Lamar Briggs in center. Teter nailed an RBI double to the gap in right-center and Ross singled in another as the lead was 12-0 after three.

Devonte Brown launched a first pitch homer to left in the bottom of the fourth to make it 13-0.

York starter Nick Mikolajchak (3-0) allowed his only run on a passed ball in the fifth, striking out six including five of eight batters at one point.

Nick Dunn ripped an RBI single to right in the bottom of the fifth as the lead stood at 14-1.

Staten Island worked a pair of bases loaded walks against reliever Josh Wolf to push two across in the sixth.

York responded with three more as Rey (3-for-4, three RBI) connected on a two-run homer to left and Lewis (3-for-5, three RBI) added an RBI ground out for a 17-3 lead.

Josh Palacios drove in a run with a single off the Arch Nemesis in the top of the seventh, but Hunter Parsons struck out the side to leave the bases loaded, closing out the victory.

Lewis lifted the Revs to an immediate 3-0 lead in the second game, blasting his ninth home run of the season, a three-run shot to left in the bottom of the first.

York starter Nick Regalado (1-1) notched six of his first seven outs on strikeouts and did not allow a run until Oscar Santos lofted a wind-aided homer that barely snuck over in right field in the top of the fourth.

The Revs answered with a four-run frame in their half. Ross skied a towering homer to left center and Eddy Arteaga came through with his first Revs hit, an RBI single to right plating Dunn (double) to chase FerryHawks starter Eric Ezersky (2-2). Tomo Otosaka put an RBI grounder in play, returning from injury to play his first game since May 1. Rey added an RBI single up the middle and Dunn did the same an inning later in the fifth as the lead ballooned to 8-1.

Regalado handled a seven-pitch fifth but was lifted after a pair of knocks in the sixth. Lefty Denny Bentley induced a first pitch double play grounder that produced a run and recorded another ground out to quickly tamp down the FerryHawks threat.

Staten Island made the final score closer as Briggs drove a three-run homer to right center in the top of the seventh, the first runs allowed by reliever Josh Mollerus in eight outings this season.

Notes: York (11-10) has won four straight for the first time since last September, climbing above .500 for the first time since April 23 when they were 2-1. The doubleheader sweep is the first by the Revs since June 18, 2025 vs Hagerstown. Lewis' triple in the opener and homer in the second game gives him a league-leading 18 extra-base hits; he is now a whopping 13-for-37 (.351) with seven homers, 10 extra-base hits, and 18 RBI over the last nine games. Ross' four-hit game is his second game of four or more hits this season as he went 5-for-6 on April 22 vs Lancaster. Ross has homered in three of the last four games and becomes the 10th player in Revs history to go yard in both games of a doubleheader (first since Zander Wiel on 8/15/24 at Southern Maryland and first at home since Nellie Rodriguez on 9/23/21 vs Southern Maryland). Revs starting pitchers own a 2.12 ERA over the last six games (34.0 IP, 8 ER). York has gone eight consecutive games without a defensive error, one shy of a franchise record; it is their longest streak since a record-tying nine-gamer, June 23-July 1, 2016. They have now gone 76 consecutive innings without an error, tied for the third-longest streak in club history and longest since a record 85-inning streak in 2016. The crowd of 6,466 eclipses the previous day-game record of 6,324 set on May 16, 2024 vs Long Island.

Next: York hosts Staten Island on Friday at 6:30 pm to kick off the weekend as LHP Braden Scott (2-2, 4.88) faces righty Nick Payero (0-5, 12.06). Promotions include Go Green Night presented by York County Solid Waste Authority, Canvas Tote Bag Giveaway presented by York County Solid Waste Authority (first 1,000 fans), Downtown Fursey Auction presented by PSECU to benefit the Community Progress Council, WellSpan Wellness Weekend (Mental Health Awareness), Strathmeyer Sapling Exit Giveaway, and Holy Hound Coupon Exit Giveaway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







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