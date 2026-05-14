Lancaster Holds off Rockers

Published on May 14, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LANCASTER, Pa. - The Lancaster Stormers rallied from a 2-0 deficit to score six unanswered runs then withstood a late High Point rally to down the Rockers 6-5 on Wednesday afternoon at Penn Medicine Park.

The loss puts the Rockers at 11-10 on the season and in second place in the Atlantic League's South Division behind Southern Maryland.

For the third straight game, the Rockers took an early lead in the first when Max Viera beat out a ground ball to short, allowing Alex Dickerson to follow with a two-run blast to right field as the Rockers took a 2-0 lead.

Lancaster's first three hitters in the bottom of the first each hit doubles off Rockers starter Yuhi Sako (L, 1-2) and tallied three times for a 3-2 lead. Jake Thompson added a sac fly in the second to push Lancaster ahead 4-2.

Tyler Miller led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer to increase the Stormers advantage to 5-2. Lancaster plated another run in the sixth on a sac fly off reliever Daniel Blair to make it 6-3.

The Rockers loaded the bases with one out in the seventh when reliever Matt Stil hit Chris Brady with a pitch to force in a run and pull the Rockers to within 6-3. But lefty Phil Diehl replaced Stil and retired Anthony Servideo on a strikeout and induced a ground out from Max Viera to escape the inning.

Dickerson hit his second homer of the day in the ninth, again with Viera on board, to make it a 6-5 final in favor of the Stormers.

Dickerson finished with two hits, both homers, and four RBI for the Rockers. Lancaster starter Noah Bremer (W, 2-1) earned the win with six innings of work, allowing four hits and striking out five.

Game four of the six-game series will take place on Friday at 6:45 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. High Point will call on RHP Matt Colucci (1-0, 0.00 ERA) to start against Lancaster righty Alex Garbrick (0-1, 11.42 ERA). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 14, 2026

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