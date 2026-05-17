Lancaster Batters Rockers Saturday

Published on May 16, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







LANCASTER, Pa. - The High Point Rockers dropped their fourth consecutive game, falling 14-3 on Saturday night to the Lancaster Stormers at Penn Medicine Park.

The loss puts High Point at 11-12 on the season while the win elevates Lancaster to 14-9.

After putting the Rockers down in order in the top of the first, Lancaster's line-up greeted High Point starter Matt Solter (L, 1-4) with four consecutive base hits, topped off by an RBI double from Tyler Miller and a three-run homer off the bat of Nick Lucky. The Stormers led 4-0 after one.

Lancaster's offensive onslaught continued into the second inning with five more runs as Evan Ulrich and Jake Thompson each delivered two-run homers. Lancaster put up a single run in the third to extend the lead to 10-0.

High Point cracked the scoreboard in the sixth when Patrick Sanchez singled and scored on an RBI single by Alex Dickerson. The Stormers' Jeremy Arocho homered in the bottom of the sixth for an 11-1 Lancaster lead.

Solter yielded 12 hits and 10 runs in his three innings of work while striking out four.

High Point loaded the bases three times in the top of the seventh off Lancaster reliever A.J. Alexy who walked four in the inning and allowed an infield single to Troy Schreffler. D.J. Burt delivered a sac fly to plate one and Bryson Parks scored from third on a wild pitch.

Brayden Matthews, newly signed out of Flagler College in St. Augustine, Fla., relieved Solter in the fourth and turned in four innings of three-hit baseball, allowing only the Arocho homer while walking one and striking out three.

Lancaster added a three-run homer in the eighth to go up 14-3.

Stormer starter Jason Bollman (W, 2-0) went six innings, scattering five hits and one run while walking two and striking out three.

Max Viera reached on an infield single in the ninth to extend his consecutive game on-base streak to 21 games. Troy Schreffler and Patrick Sanchez were the lone Rockers to collect two hits in the contest.

The final game of the six-game series will take place on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at Penn Medicine Park. The same pitcher who met on Tuesday will be back on the mound on Sunday with High Point's David Hess (1-0, 3.48) facing Lancaster's Luke Albright (1-2, 6.12). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 16, 2026

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