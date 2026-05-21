Rockers Get Bats Going, Top Long Island

Published on May 20, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

High Point Rockers News Release







HIGH POINT, N.C. - The High Point Rockers offense exploded for season high 14 runs to power the Rockers over the Long Island Ducks 14-8 Wednesday night at Truist Point.

The victory snapped a six-game skid for the Rockers and evened the six-game series at one game apiece.

The win moves the Rockers to 12-14 for the year while the Ducks drop to 13-13.

High Point plated five runs in the third inning and followed it up with a six-run sixth frame, powering the Rockers past the Ducks in a much needed victory. Eight Rockers starters reached base safely including three RBI's and a pair of hits for both Alex Dickerson and Max Viera.

What had been a fairly quiet Rockers offense wasted no time getting on the board Tuesday night, plating a pair of runs in the opening frame. Making his first start in the leadoff spot, Patrick Sanchez immediately set the tone with a base hit to open the game and later came around to score on an RBI single from Dickerson.

Moments later, Ethan Skender reached with a single of his own and eventually crossed the plate on Viera's fielder's choice to give High Point an early 2-0 advantage.

The Ducks answered almost immediately, erupting for a five-run third inning to storm in front 5-2. Long Island sent 10 hitters to the plate in the inning, with five different Ducks driving in runs, four of which were consecutive.

Sanchez followed up his lead-off single in the first with a line drive RBI double off the wall in the second that drove in Anthony Servideo from second to pull High Point back within a pair at 5-3.

Yuhi Sako got the start for the Rockers and worked into trouble early, surrendering six runs across the opening four innings. The right-hander managed to settle in as the outing progressed, finishing with six strikeouts over four innings of work.

Ryan Chasse (W, 2-1) pitched the fifth and sixth innings to earn the win, holding the Ducks to two hits while fanning three.

Dickerson was granted a free pass to lead off the third inning that later proved to be the catalyst of an explosive frame. He was followed up by an RBI triple from Max Viera that scored Dickerson from first to pull back within one.

Ducks starter Michael Dominguez (L, 0-2) then lost the zone, issuing three walks after the Viera triple, allowing the tying run to come home. With the bases loaded and momentum fully swinging toward High Point, Long Island manager Lew Ford turned to Tanner Jacobson out of the bullpen in a difficult spot. Dominguez was tagged with the loss by product of his eight earned runs.

Troy Schreffler wasted no time making the move hurt, driving a bases clearing triple into right field to cap off a huge five run third inning for the Rockers.

Jacob Robson clubbed his eighth homer of the season in the fourth frame.

After Sanchez and Schreffler both reached on defensive miscues, Dickerson stepped into another prime RBI opportunity and delivered once again sixth, lining a two RBI single to stretch the Rockers lead to four. Moments later, Max Viera added on with a run scoring fielder's choice to keep the inning rolling.

High Point was far from finished in the sixth. Braxton Davidson stepped to the plate and demolished a towering two run homer deep beyond the Truist Point sign in center field, his sixth homer of the year.

The offensive breakout continued moments later when Anthony Servideo launched his first home run of the season, pushing the Rockers lead to eight as the slugfest rolled on for the home side.

Game three of this six-game set is slated for 6:35 on Thursday at Truist Point. Rockers will send Matt Colucci (1-0) to the hill opposed by Long Island's Ryan Sandberg (2-3). Rocker fans can follow the action live on HomeTeamLive.com (DugoutTV) or the audio broadcast on the free app MixLR.







Atlantic League Stories from May 20, 2026

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