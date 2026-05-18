York's Jackson Ross Named ALPB Player of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(York, Pa.): York Revolution 3B/LF Jackson Ross has been named the Atlantic League Player of the Week for the week ending May 17, the league office announced today. Ross becomes the league's first weekly award winner as this week marked the launch of the new weekly honor.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a huge week at the plate, helping drive the Revs' first ever six-game series sweep as they took all six games against the Staten Island FerryHawks at WellSpan Park.

Ross batted .522 (12-for-23) for the week with three homers, 10 RBI, nine runs scored, a pair of doubles, and a .577 on-base percentage. On Thursday, he became the 10th player in Revs history to go yard in both games of a doubleheader and was 4-for-4 in the first contest. He followed with back-to-back 3-for-4 games on Friday and Saturday as he tallied 11 hits in 14 at-bats at one point and racked up a career-high five RBI in Saturday's victory.

"He's seeing it well right now," remarked Revs manager Rick Forney. "His swing quality is good. He's not expanding the zone on himself. He's taking tough pitches, getting in good counts and putting great swings on it."

His surge coincides with the Revs' current seven-game winning streak, as his three-run homer on Sunday, May 10 keyed a Revs victory in High Point. He homered in four of the first six games on the streak with 13 RBI in those six games. The streak is two wins shy of a franchise record and the team's longest winning streak since July 2024.

It marks the second consecutive week that at least one Revs hitter had a particularly eye-popping performance in the batter's box as Brandon Lewis went 9-for-25 (.360) with six homers, two doubles, and 12 RBI in a six-game series at High Point, May 5-10, the week before the league's new award commenced.

Ross is in his second pro season after spending 2025 in the Washington Nationals organization between Fredericksburg and Wilmington. The Winter Haven, FL native was a ninth-round pick of the Nationals in 2024 out of Ole Miss. He also previously starred at Florida Atlantic University where he was First Team All-Conference-USA.

York's seven-game winning streak has the Revs tied for second place with Hagerstown in the North Division standings at 14-10, just one game behind Lancaster for first place.







Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2026

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