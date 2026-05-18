Russ, Albright Named Player/Pitcher of the Week

Published on May 18, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL) News Release







(New York) - The Atlantic League of Professional Baseball today announced that York Revolution outfielder/third baseman Jackson Ross is the Player of the Week for May 12-17 while Lancaster Stormers right-handed pitcher Luke Albright is the Pitcher of the Week.

Ross led the York Revolution to a six-game sweep of the Staten Island FerryHawks last week, hitting .522 (12-for-23) with nine runs scored, three home runs and 10 RBI. Ross had back-to-back three-for-four outings and added a four-for-four game on Thursday. In Saturday's 11-6 win over Staten Island, Ross had a career-high five RBI while he homered in both games of Thursday's doubleheader sweep.

Albright made two starts at home last week for Lancaster, both against the High Point Rockers. Despite taking the loss on Tuesday, Albright struck out seven in his 4.1 innings of work. He saved his best outing for Sunday, going eight innings and allowing just one hit while striking out a career-high 12 hitters with just three walks in a classic 1-0 pitcher's duel. For the week, Albright was 1-1 with a 2.19 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 12 innings. He allowed just five hits and three runs for the week and his 12 strikeouts on Sunday were one shy of the Stormers' franchise record.

After an off day on Monday, the Atlantic League resumes play on Tuesday, May 19 with the South Division-leading Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (16-8) visiting the Lexington Legends (11-13) while North Division leader Lancaster (15-9) will head to Staten Island (5-19). Other six-game series include the York Revolution (14-10) at the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars (14-10), the Charleston Dirty Birds (11-13) visiting the Gastonia Ghost Peppers (11-13) and the High Point Rockers (11-13) hosting the Long Island Ducks (12-12).







Atlantic League Stories from May 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.