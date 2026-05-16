Scott Dominates as Revs Win Late for Fifth Straight Victory

Published on May 15, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







York, PA - Braden Scott was dominant again and the York Revolution claimed another late victory, defeating the Staten Island FerryHawks, 6-5 on Friday night at WellSpan Park for their fifth consecutive win.

Scott took a one-hitter into the sixth after carrying a no-hitter into the fifth in his previous start. He allowed just three hits and an unearned run while striking out 10 without a walk. He becomes the first pitcher in Revs history to record double digit strikeouts in back-to-back starts.

York led throughout, beginning when Tomo Otosaka cracked the second pitch out to right field for a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. It was the fourth home run of his Revs career and his third to lead off a game.

Ben Blackwell ripped a two-run double down the third base line in the second and Jackson Ross capped a string of three consecutive two-out hits with an RBI single to left in the third as the Revs built the lead to 4-0.

After retiring 11 straight and 16 of 17 to begin the game, Scott's only run came on a passed ball in the top of the sixth. He struck out Josh Palacios looking for his 10th punch out of the night, stranding two in scoring position to keep the Revs in front, 4-1.

The Revs responded on a sacrifice popup by Austin Bates in the bottom of the sixth as Ross tagged and raced home when second baseman Gary Mattis made an over-the-shoulder grab in shallow center as the lead was extended to 5-1.

Shawn Rapp chucked a five-pitch seventh out of the Revs bullpen but trouble brewed in the eighth.

After an error to begin the inning ended the second-longest errorless streak in Revs history, the FerryHawks took advantage as Osvaldo Abreu, signed earlier in the day, smacked an RBI single to center. With two outs, Palacios slammed a game-tying three-run homer to right center off reliever Hunter Gregory, stunning the WellSpan Park crowd as the game was tied 5-5 with four unearned runs.

The Revs again answered as Ross reached on a one-out error in the bottom of the eighth and back-to-back walks from reliever Alex Katz (1-1) filled the bases. Bates tapped a grounder to third for the second out plating Ross with the go-ahead run as the Revs took a 6-5 lead.

Joely Rodriguez struck out the side in the ninth for his second save, stranding pinch-hitter Robby Barham at second after a one-out double.

Notes: York improves to 4-1 in last at-bat decisions. The five-game winning streak is the Revs' first since last June, matching their longest streak from last year. York (12-10) is a season-best two games over .500 and within two games of first place in the North Division. Ross (3-for-4, RBI) is 10-for-19 with eight RBI on his current five-game hitting streak. Scott has allowed just six hits in 13.0 innings while striking out 22 in his last two starts; he now has 46 strikeouts in 30.0 innings overall this season with just seven walks and 21 hits allowed. Revs starting pitchers own a 1.80 ERA over the past seven games and have taken a no-hitter or one-hitter into at least the fifth inning in four of those seven. York pitching tied a season-high with 15 strikeouts, having now struck out 104 in 77.0 innings (12.2 K/9) over the last eight games. York's errorless streak ended at eight games, one shy of a club record; the streak also reached 83 consecutive innings, two shy of a franchise record set in 2016. Blackwell is 4-for-8 with three doubles and three RBI over the last three games. York improves to 10-1 when scoring first.

Next: The Revs will go for their first six-game winning streak since 2024 on Saturday when RHP Chris Vallimont (0-0, 4.00) faces righty AJ Candelario (0-0, 3.00) at 6:30 pm. Promotions include Stop the Stigma presented by Bartz Brigade, NAMI York-Adams, and Crisis Intervention Team. There will be a Stop the Stigma T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Bartz Brigade + NAMI + Suicide Prevention of York + Crisis Intervention Team to the first 1,000 fans. The night also features Inside-the-Park Fireworks. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 15, 2026

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