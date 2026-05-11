Revs Rout Rockers in Vallimont's Return

Published on May 10, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(High Point, NC): The York Revolution closed their weeklong road trip with a convincing win on Mother's Day afternoon, defeating the High Point Rockers, 9-2 at Truist Point. Mike Rosario, Jackson Ross, and Brandon Lewis all slugged home runs to key the offense in support of Opening Day starter Chris Vallimont who returned from the injured list to go four strong innings.

York led early as Rosario nailed a two-run homer to left in the top of the second, his fourth of the season and third of the series.

Vallimont enjoyed a seven-pitch first inning, flashing 96 on the radar gun, and rolled a double play as part of a scoreless second.

High Point managed its only run against the Revs' ace with a two-out bloop RBI single by Max Viera in the third.

The Revs provided a big response as Ross crushed a towering three-run homer to left with two outs in the fourth, giving the Revs a cushion at 5-1.

Vallimont struck out two more and recorded a soft comebacker in a 1-2-3 fourth against the middle of the Rockers order, making a strong return with just one run allowed on no walks and six strikeouts. His final strikeout of the day, retiring Luke Napleton looking for the second out in the fourth, made him the 10th pitcher in Revs history to reach the 200 strikeout mark in a York uniform.

Lewis demolished a three-run blast to left in the top of the fifth as the Revs held a commanding 8-1 lead, ultimately helping to chase Rockers starter Matt Solter (1-3). It was Lewis' eighth homer of the year and third in five plate appearances against Solter as he finished the series 9-for-25 (.360) with an incredible six home runs, eight extra-base hits, and 12 RBI in six games.

Shane Gray (2-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings out of the Revs bullpen.

York scored one final run when Jacob Teter (3-for-5) drilled a laser off the right field fence for an RBI double in the top of the seventh, his second double of the afternoon.

Ryan Shreve yielded just a run in the seventh when Ethan Skender beat out a potential inning-ending double play.

Josh Mollerus worked his seventh straight scoreless outing to begin the year, leaving the bases loaded and working past a leadoff double by Alex Dickerson with a pair of strikeouts in the eighth.

Joely Rodriguez ended the afternoon with a double play grounder to close it out in the ninth.

Notes: The Revs have alternated wins and losses over their last 10 games and split the six-game visit to High Point (3-3). They scored 11 and nine runs in their last two victories. The pitching staff struck out 13 batters in Sunday's win giving them 60 strikeouts in 45.0 innings over the last five contests, including games of 15, 14, and 13 strikeouts during that span. Revs starters allowed just four runs in 18.0 innings over the last three games. The Revs defense played error free for the fifth consecutive game. With 200 strikeouts in his Revs career, Vallimont is two shy of tying Duke von Schamann and Eduardo Rivera for eighth on the all-time list (202).

Next: The Revs return home for the next six games, hosting the Staten Island FerryHawks on Tuesday night at 6:30 pm. York RHP Rhett Kouba (0-2, 5.14) faces Hawks lefty Brandon Haston (0-2, 8.25) in the opener. It is Senior Fair presented by Capital Blue Cross and a WellSpan Sports Medicine Silver Sluggers Tuesday. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.







Atlantic League Stories from May 10, 2026

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