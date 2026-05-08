Rosario's Heroics Force Extras But Rockers Return Favor

Published on May 8, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(High Point, NC): Down to their final out, Mike Rosario drilled a dramatic game-tying two-run homer to right field to force extra innings, but the York Revolution had the tables turned, falling to the High Point Rockers, 5-4 in 10 innings on Thursday night at Truist Point after pulling out an extra inning victory the night before.

Trailing 3-0, Jacob Teter and Brian Rey ignited the comeback with singles to start the ninth and Nick Dunn broke up the shutout with a sac fly to left. Brandon Lewis just missed a game-tying blast to center field, flying out to the warning track. Rosario came through in the clutch, blasting the game-tying shot off the base of the right field video board, stunning the home faithful as the game was tied, 3-3.

York pushed a run across in the tenth but were unable to extend. Ben Blackwell grounded into a fielder's choice on which Devonte Brown avoided the tag at third, prompting an argument from Rockers manager Jamie Keefe who was ejected. Blackwell stole second to give the Revs runners at second and third with nobody out. Josh Day put the Revs on top 4-3 with a sac fly to right, but High Point reliever Daniel Blair (1-0) coaxed a groundout with the infield in, and after intentionally walking Jacob Teter, finished the inning with a pop out.

Coming off a tenth inning save the previous night, Joely Rodriguez struck out Braxton Davidson to begin the home half of the inning but Davidson reached on a dropped third strike putting runners at the corners. Ethan Skender (3-for-3) brought an end to the evening, driving a two-run triple to right center to propel the Rockers to the walk-off victory.

The Revs were held to just one hit, a Rosario second inning single, over seven innings by High Point starter Fin Del Bonta-Smith, although they had several near misses.

Lewis nailed a deep drive to left in the fourth inning but Skender made a leaping grab in front of the fence. Brown lined a shot toward the alley in right center in the seventh, but center fielder Bryson Parks made a diving catch on a ruling that was disputed by Revs manager Rick Forney.

York starter Nicholas Regalado was outstanding in just his seventh career start, keeping the game scoreless into the sixth.

With the Revs attempting to push Regalado through a sixth inning to help a recently taxed bullpen, High Point finally got to the Revs righty the third time through the order when Davidson broke the scoreless deadlock with a one-out homer to right. Regalado was charged with one other run after his exit when DJ Burt provided a two-out RBI single against York reliever Denny Bentley.

Hunter Parsons used a double play to take care of a scoreless seventh.

High Point added an insurance run in the eighth, set up by Skender who beat out a leadoff infield single by a whisker at first, eventually scoring a two-out run against reliever Josh Wolf on Chris Brady's double to right center.

Despite trailing 3-0 and being silenced virtually all night, the Revs managed their last at-bat comeback against High Point closer Zach Vennaro who allowed back-to-back homers to Lewis and Rosario in a save two nights earlier. Lewis made a bid at providing the game-tying heroics which fell just short, but Rosario got the job done one batter later.

Notes: The walk-off final is the first involving the Revs this season. They have played back-to-back extra inning games for the first time since July 9-10, 2025 when they won consecutive 10-inning games at High Point. York had won 11 of their previous 14 games at Truist Point including Games 3 & 4 in last year's Championship Series prior to Thursday's defeat.

York will look to even the series when the two teams play the fourth contest of the six-game set on Friday at 6:35 p.m. York RHP Nick Mikolajchak (1-0, 2.61) goes up against High Point righty Yuhi Sako (1-0, 2.45). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 8, 2026

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