Fade to Blackwell: Infielder Delivers Game-Winning Hit in Extras

Published on May 7, 2026 under Atlantic League (AtL)

York Revolution News Release







(High Point, NC): Ben Blackwell delivered the go-ahead single in the top of the tenth inning and the York Revolution bullpen came up huge in a 4-3 victory over the High Point Rockers on Wednesday night at Truist Point.

As the game hung in the balance, Josh Mollerus entered with the bases loaded and no outs in the eighth. With the infield in, the Revs righty induced a 3-2-3 double play off the bat of Troy Schreffler before striking out Aidan Brewer as the Revs kept the game tied and seized momentum.

Mollerus (2-0) retired all three in the ninth with two more strikeouts, sending the Revs into their first extra inning game of the season.

On base to begin the tenth, Nick Dunn immediately advanced to third on a wild pitch. Blackwell punched the decisive knock through the right side of a drawn-in infield with one out, lifting the Revs ahead, 4-3.

Joely Rodriguez retired Max Viera on a line out to left to begin the bottom of the tenth keeping the tying run at second, before striking out both Ethan Skender (ejected) and Braxton Davidson looking to nail down his first save and the dramatic victory.

York jumped to a quick lead in the first as Brandon Lewis crushed a 444-foot two-run homer just left of the center field batter's eye, his fourth long ball in five at-bats after a three-homer game the night before.

The Revs were unable to add to the lead despite several hard hit shots as High Point starter David Hess survived the early flurry and settled in, going seven innings in the no-decision.

York starter Rhett Kouba was brilliant early as his first three innings were scoreless.

High Point got on the board with a two-out RBI double to right center by Schreffler in the fourth.

Bryson Parks tied the game with a homer to left center in the bottom of the fifth and Skender put the Rockers ahead with a two-out RBI single to center.

York answered right back in the sixth as Jacob Teter cracked a leadoff double off the base of the center field fence, setting up Brian Rey who tied the game with a two-out single to right, leveling the score at 3-3.

The Revs bullpen was outstanding beginning with Hunter Gregory who struck out two in a scoreless sixth.

Shawn Rapp retired the side in order in the seventh before running into trouble as High Point loaded the bases in the eighth, but Mollerus entered to escape without any damage. York pitchers struck out a season-high 15 batters in the victory.

The stalemate extended into extras as the Revs were kept off base in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings, setting up the last at-bat heroics.

York evens the six-game series at 1-1 with the victory, improving to 6-8 while halting a four-game winning streak by the Rockers (8-6).

The Revs will send RHP Nick Regalado (0-1, 8.00) to the mound in the third game of the series on Thursday at 6:35 p.m., facing High Point righty Fin Del Bonta-Smith (0-1, 5.23). Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, the York Revolution app, and Home Team Network / Dugout TV beginning at 6:15 p.m.







Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2026

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